MADISON

Hannah Bolly got the 2022 season off to a rousing start for Janesville Parker's softball team Friday.

The junior right-hander struck out six and allowed only two hits in an 8-0 win over Madison Memorial in the Big Eight Conference and season-opener for both teams.

Parker tallied single runs in the third, fourth and fifth inning before breaking the game open in the sixth with five runs. Nariyah Lot pitched the seventh for the Vikings.

Bolly, who was 10-6 last season, was in complete control.

"Hannah did a masterful job in the circle," Parker coach Bob Getka said. "She had their hitters totally off balance.

"And offensively, we got contributions up and down the lineup. It was a great way to start the season, and just great to get outside and finally play a game."

Gentry Reed led the Vikings' offensive attack. The sophomore was 3-for-3, including a double. Lilly Keller and Kaelyn Minich also had two hits each for Parker.

Parker opens the home portion of its schedule Tuesday against Madison West at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex.

PARKER 8, MEMORIAL 0

Janesivlle Parker;001;115;0--8;11;1

Madison Memorial;0000000--0;2;0

Bolly, Lot (7); Jaskowiak.

Leading hitters--Reed (P) 3x3, Keller (P) 2x3, Minich (P) 2x3. 2B--Reed (P), Pryne (P), Nelson (P).

SO--Bolly 6, Lot 1, Jaskowiak 10. BB--Bolly 2, Jaskowiak 2.

