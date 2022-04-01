Bolly leads Parker softball to season-opening win Gazette staff Apr 1, 2022 Apr 1, 2022 Updated 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MADISONHannah Bolly got the 2022 season off to a rousing start for Janesville Parker's softball team Friday.The junior right-hander struck out six and allowed only two hits in an 8-0 win over Madison Memorial in the Big Eight Conference and season-opener for both teams.Parker tallied single runs in the third, fourth and fifth inning before breaking the game open in the sixth with five runs. Nariyah Lot pitched the seventh for the Vikings.Bolly, who was 10-6 last season, was in complete control."Hannah did a masterful job in the circle," Parker coach Bob Getka said. "She had their hitters totally off balance."And offensively, we got contributions up and down the lineup. It was a great way to start the season, and just great to get outside and finally play a game."Gentry Reed led the Vikings' offensive attack. The sophomore was 3-for-3, including a double. Lilly Keller and Kaelyn Minich also had two hits each for Parker.Parker opens the home portion of its schedule Tuesday against Madison West at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex.PARKER 8, MEMORIAL 0Janesivlle Parker;001;115;0--8;11;1Madison Memorial;0000000--0;2;0Bolly, Lot (7); Jaskowiak.Leading hitters--Reed (P) 3x3, Keller (P) 2x3, Minich (P) 2x3. 2B--Reed (P), Pryne (P), Nelson (P).SO--Bolly 6, Lot 1, Jaskowiak 10. BB--Bolly 2, Jaskowiak 2. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Parker Softball Bob Getka Hannah Bolly Gentry Reed Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville man arrested on suspected fourth OWI charge Sunday night in Janesville Organizers cancel Warbird Weekend air show usually held at Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport Death notices for March 29, 2022 Janesville man arrested early Sunday morning as suspect in multiple burglaries in Janesville Janesville City Council authorizes Sears site purchase Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form