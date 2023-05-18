WALWORTH — Troy Hummel wanted his seventh-seeded Big Foot softball team to come out swinging early in its WIAA regional opener against No. 10 seed Delavan-Darien on Thursday evening.
His lineup responded in impressive fashion, scoring 11 runs in the first inning on the way to a 15-0 four-inning postseason victory at Big Foot High School.
"Our goal was to play sound defense and score right away in the first inning," Hummel said. "The first time they (the Comets) played us, they held us for the first couple of innings and had us off balance."
Ten players accounted for 20 total hits in the game, 14 of which came from the first four hitters in the Chiefs lineup and many of which were hit hard up the middle.
Sophomore shortstop Lily Wolf, batting leadoff, was a perfect 4-for-4 with four runs scored, and sophomore center fielder Natalie Klamm, batting third, also had four hits in four at-bats and drove in four runs for Big Foot (8-14 overall, 4-14 Rock Valley).
Freshman third baseman Kate Hummel was 3-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored, and sophomore starting pitcher Holly Kynell was 3-for-4 with two RBI. Senior first baseman Olivia Patek had a hit and drove in three from the No. 5 spot in the batting order.
The lone hit for the Comets (0-19, 0-14 Southern Lakes) came from starting pitcher Cassidee Baumeister, who lifted a flare single to right field in the fourth inning to end Kynell's no-hit bid.
Rock Valley foe and No. 2 seed McFarland awaits Big Foot in the next round Thursday afternoon. The Spartans swept a doubleheader against the Chiefs on April 22 by scores of 27-6 in the first game and 9-2 in the second. McFarland ended Big Foot's season in a regional game in 2022.
Hummel said his team's defense has to play better to have a chance to spring an upset on McFarland, which finished the season 14-9 overall and 10-8 in the Rock Valley, good for fourth in the conference.
"We're going to have to play really well on defense, we're going to have to score more runs than normal ... and we just got to minimize, if not have zero, defensive errors," Hummel said.
Regardless of when the season ends, Hummel is excited to see where his talented young hitters go from here. He thinks his Chiefs can be a winning team in the tough Rock Valley Conference in 2024.
"This nucleus of girls is young, and they know my style, so it's going to grow together," Hummel said.