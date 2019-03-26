Janesville Craig's offense found some rhythm in its second softball season of the season Tuesday.

It was not enough, however, as a sixth-inning rally by Beloit Memorial led the host Purple Knights to a 10-9 victory to open the Big Eight Conference season.

"(We) had a balanced offensive attack, with nine different players getting hits," Craig coach Kristen Worm said in an email.

The Cougars finished with 10 hits.

Craig fell behind 3-0 in the first two innings but put up four runs in the top of the third. It led 9-5 after scoring a pair of runs in the top of the sixth.

But Beloit answered with five runs in the bottom of the sixth to regain the lead for good.

Abby Humphrey had a pair of hits for Craig.

The Cougars, who have committed four errors in each of their first two games, fell to 0-2.

Worm said reserve catcher Natasha Dopkins stepped up for her team.

"After losing two starters to injuries in Monday's game, Tasha stepped in... with very little preparation," Worm said. "She had a solid game."

Craig plays crosstown rival Janesville Parker on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex.

BELOIT 10, CRAIG 9

Janesville Craig;004;122;0--9;10;4

Beloit Memorial;121;015;x--10;11;4

Kealy; Walker

Leading hitters--Humphrey (C) 2x4, Swanson (B) 3x4, Walker (B) 2x4, Spencer (B) 2x4, Henthorn (B) 2x4. 2B--Swanson, Walker. 3B--Spencer.

SO--Kealy 2, Walker 4. BB--Kealy 1, Walker 5.