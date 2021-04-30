Janesville Parker's softball team came up on the short end Friday in Big Eight Conference action.
Beloit Memorial built a four-run lead after two innings and hung on for a 7-5 win.
Parker (1-1) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on Jazz Demrow's two-run single, but Beloit (1-1) got two runs in the bottom of the inning and four more in the second.
"Our defense did not play very well," Parker coach Bob Getka said. "We didn't practice very well on Thursday, we didn't warm up very well before the game and that carried over to the game itself.
"I thought Hannah (Bolly) pitched well for us, but we did not support her. And we could not overcome our mistakes."
Demrow and Alli Rosga had two hits each for Parker.
The Vikings host Burlington in a nonconference game today.
BELOIT 7, PARKER 5
Janesville Parker;200;021;0--5;8;2
Beloit Memorial;240;100;x--7;9;2
Bolly and Luek; Swanson and Bosco
Leading hitters--Rosga (P) 2x4, Demrow (P) 2x3, Bittner (B) 2x4, Franks (B) 2x4, Ryan (B) 2x3, Chesney (B) 2x3. 2B--Rosga (P), Reed (P), Bittner (B), Bishop (B), Ryan (B). 3B--Franks (B).
SO--Bolly (P) 6, Swanson (B) 8. BB-Bolly 1.