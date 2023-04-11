MILTON — Kurt Mussey had a feeling his Milton softball team would be locked into another low-scoring meeting with Oregon with juniors Gwen Baker and Lauryn Etienne taking the ball for the Red Hawks and Panthers, respectively.
In the end, another sparkling outing from Baker and a three-run Red Hawks rally in the second inning lifted Mussey's squad to a 3-0 win Tuesday night at Schilberg Park.
"We've been playing Oregon for many years and it's always, always 2-1, 2-3, 1-0—always that," Mussey said. "I was happy to get three and then shut them out. I was thrilled with that."
Through her first two innings of work, Baker struck out five Oregon batters and gave up a lone single in the first.
In the bottom half of the second, it was the bottom half of the Milton batting order that triggered the game's only scoring.
Sophomores Kylie Reed and Ella Knoble each singled to start the inning, with Reed going from first to third on Knoble's infield hit. After Knoble stole second base, freshman Molly Baker, Gwen's younger sister, came up with the others in scoring position and nobody out.
After falling into an 0-2 count against Etienne, Molly Baker hit a low outside pitch to right field to score Reed and Knoble, then she advanced to second when the right fielder missed the cutoff infielder on a throw to the plate.
"I just focused on getting it in play," Molly Baker said of her key at-bat. "She was trying to get me down low. ... I've been working on staying to the ball, and so I got the hit."
After a strikeout of Milton's No. 9 hitter, freshman Jenna Benash hit a triple to score Molly Baker.
From there, it was all Gwen Baker in the circle. She faced just two batters over the minimum in her last five innings of work, including a stretch of nine straight outs in innings four, five and six. After Zych led off the top of the seventh with a triple, Gwen Baker struck out the side to end the game.
"Gwen was hitting her spots with a lot of velocity," Mussey said of his standout starter's performance. "She's a tough one to deal with."
Gwen Baker picked up the complete-game victory, allowing just three hits and no walks with 14 strikeouts. Outside the second inning, Etienne was able to keep the Red Hawks at bay, striking out seven.
Reed, Knoble and Molly Baker, the Nos. 6, 7 and 8 batters in the Milton batting order, finished the game a combined 6-for-11 on the night with a triple (Reed in the fifth inning) and two RBI.
"It happens a lot that way where the back of our order can be just as strong as the top of our order," Mussey said. "That second half (of the order) stayed patient, got into good counts and hurt her (Etienne) with them."
Junior Lynden Briggs went 3-for-4 at the plate for Milton with a pair of doubles.
Milton (5-1) is next scheduled to play at Mount Horeb at 5 p.m. Thursday.