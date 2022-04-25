HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: BADGER 11, CRAIG 8 Badger outlasts Janesville Craig in nonconference softball Gazette staff Apr 25, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LAKE GENEVAAn early three-run lead did not hold up for the Janesville Craig softball team Monday.Lake Geneva Badger scored six runs in the fifth inning in rallying for an 11-8 nonconference victory over the Cougars.Craig (3-3) led 5-3 in the third inning, but Badger (1-8) picked up its first victory of the season behind home runs from Leah Sanders and Trynity Simons.“We definitely did not play our best softball,” Craig coach Kristin Worm said. “We were sloppy at times, and they’d follow that up with a hit to score runs.“Badger fought hard all game and came out on top.”Craig is scheduled to play host to Madison Memorial today in a Big Eight Conference game at the Youth Sports Complex.BADGER 11, CRAIG 8Janesville Craig 300 202 1 — 8 8 2Lake Geneva Badger 210 161 x — 11 9 5Leading hitters—JC: Loveland 2x4, Eichelt 2x4, Stanley (2B); LGB: Weber 2x3, Schoolfield 2x3 (2B), Simons 2x3 (HR, 2B), Sanders (HR).Pitchers (ip-h-er—so-bb)—JC: Bienema (L, 5-7-7-4-3), Stanley (1-2-1-0-0); LGB: Metcalf (W, 7-8-2-7-1). Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Craig Softball Kristin Worm Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville man arrested after allegedly stabbing another in the head during road rage incident Judge grants competency evaluation for 11-year-old accused in Kohl's fire in Janesville City of Janesville to require residents remove, replace iron water pipes Death notices for April 22, 2022 City of Milton to spend $16,000 on new radar signs for local roads Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form