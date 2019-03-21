Elkhorn took the WIAA Division 1 state runners-up to extra innings last spring.

Orfordville Parkview boasts one of the top pitchers in the state.

Beloit Turner graduated a slew of solid seniors, including a Division I college pitcher, but the Trojans’ program motors on.

Several area softball programs bring lofty expectations with them to the 2019 season. Here’s a look at some of the early storylines with the high school softball season set to begin today:

Rock Valley

Beloit Turner and McFarland have been the Rock Valley favorites for a number of years, and that was no different a year ago when the former divisions joined to make one 10-team league.

Turner lost senior standout pitcher Kailyn Packard and yet did not drop an RVC game in winning the league a year ago.

The Trojans must replace Packard and four other first-team all-conference selections that also graduated.

With a proven starting pitcher back, head coach Regan Peters believes Turner should contend once again.

“The girls we graduated last year are going to be missed, but the girls we had on the bench were great players,” Peters said. “They would’ve started on a lot of teams in the conference.”

Leading the way is junior pitcher Mackenzy Conkle, who stepped up admirably when Packard went down.

“She beat everyone we played until the regional final, and there she pitched great and gave up just one run,” Peters said, referencing a 1-0 loss to Delavan-Darien.

“We’re confident with her in the circle.”

Other returning leaders are senior Gabby Gaziano, a second-team infielder, and Mara Fowler, an honorable mention outfielder.

McFarland also lost a Division I college-caliber pitcher in Mia Hoveland.

And the Spartans will play under a new head coach after Dave Halverson stepped down following last season.

East Troy, Brodhead, Jefferson and Whitewater finished in a log jam between third and sixth place last year.

Whitewater (junior catcher Alyssa Schumacher), Big Foot (junior utility Kaleigh Baxter) and Jefferson (sophomore utility Brittany Mengel) are the only teams that had a non-senior player selected first-team all-conference in 2018.

Schumacher, who also pitched last year, hit .551 with 29 RBI and 25 runs scored, earning a spot on The Gazette’s all-area team.

“Brodhead has a pitcher back, and they were good last year, and Whitewater gave us a run for our money,” Peters said. “I think it’ll be some good competition again.

“We’d love to be back at the top of the conference, but we’ve got our work cut out for us.”

Southern Lakes

Elkhorn finished 8-6 and in fourth place in the rugged Southern Lakes Conference during the regular season a year ago.

But in a Division 1 sectional semifinal, the Elks gave league champion Burlington all it could handle.

The Elks scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a 6-1 lead, only to see the Demons score five in the bottom half and then win the game, 7-6, in eight innings. Burlington advanced all the way to the state championship game, losing there to Sun Prairie.

Elkhorn will likely once again attempt to track down the usual cast of Lakes contenders—Burlington, Westosha and Wilmot—this spring. Head coach Steve Remington’s team will be young but also has experience.

Junior Haley Remington was an all-area and first-team all-league selection last year after hitting .512 with nine triples and eight doubles while playing second base.

Pitcher Izabella Regner is coming off a sophomore season where she earned second-team all-Lakes honors. Senior Ryley Rand was an honorable mention all-league pick.

Delavan-Darien is always a team to watch, especially come tournament time. The Comets finished last in the Lakes—a conference filled with talented Division 1 teams—last year, but then advanced all the way to a D2 sectional final. There, they lost 2-1 to Portage after knocking off Turner and Monroe along the way.

The Comets must replace pitcher Jaida Speth, who took over for her sister, Jennah, the past couple seasons. The youngest Speth sister, Jasmin, takes over in the circle.

Trailways South

With nearly its entire starting lineup back—including junior all-state pitcher Remington Stark—the excitement level is high at Orfordville Parkview ahead of this season.

The Vikings graduated just one senior from a team that won 10 games in a row at one point and finished 14-6 last year.

“When you have a high-caliber pitcher like we do, along with our returners at core defensive positions, we feel very confident,” Parkview coach Ally Steinke said. “We return almost our whole lineup, and I have some incoming freshmen that could play key roles, too. So that’ll just make us deeper down the line.”

Stark was voted second-team all-state in the Small Division after posting a 1.70 ERA, 209 strikeouts and just 21 walks in 115 innings.

Other all-conference returnees include: senior Lauren Hammes (first team), senior Hunter Baars (honorable mention) and sophomores Sidda Meyers and Peyton Stark (both honorable mention).

The Trailways takes on a new look this season, with it divided into South, West and East. The South dips from 11 teams down to five. Johnson Creek, Deerfield, Palmyra-Eagle and Williams Bay join Parkview.

“We only have eight conference games, so the biggest hurdle has just been filling out nonconference games,” Steinke said. “I think all five teams in our conference will be competitive. Us and Johnson Creek were toward the top last year, but Deerfield beat us in a regional game and we have a rivalry with Palmyra.

“The goal for our group is to stay competitive throughout the season and hopefully make some history for Parkview.”

Badger South

Just four of 12 first-team all-conference selections were seniors a year ago, and just three of the 12 second-teamers graduated, so expect a tough competition.

Milton finished sixth out of eight teams in the Badger South a year ago and graduated Amber Mussey, a first-team all-league catcher.

The Red Hawks, playing under co-head coaches Kristy Roherty and Kurt Mussey, had four Badger South honorable mentions last season that did not graduate—Emily Goodger, Morgan Balch, Shay Anderson and Erika Reif.