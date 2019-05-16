The Brodhead Cardinals used a late offensive surge Thursday to win a WIAA softball tournament opener.

Facing an eight-run deficit in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Cardinals scored 18 straight runs over their next two frames to defeat Palmyra-Eagle 18-8 in a Division 3 regional quarterfinal game.

Brodhead scored 11 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning before adding seven more in the bottom of the fifth to stun the Panthers.

Hannah Myhre led Brodhead with three hits, and Cora Hafen hit a pair of doubles. The eighth-seeded Cardinals travel to play top-seeded Poynette on Tuesday.

BRODHEAD 18, PALMYRA-EAGLE 8 (5)

Palmyra-Eagle;122;30—8;7;1

Brodhead;000;(11)7—18;15;3

Millis, Fredrick (4); Kail, Bump (5)

Leading hitters—Myhre (B) 3x4, Matthys (B) 2x5, Goecks (B) 2x3, Hafen (B) 2x3, Kail 3x4, Hammond (PE) 2x3. 2B—Hafen 2, Myhre, Butke (B), Weed (PE). 3B—Hammond.

SO—Millis 5, Fredrick 1. BB—Millis 7, Kail 1.

Delavan-Darien 4, Edgerton 1--The eighth-seeded Comets downed the ninth-seeded Crimson Tide in a Division 2 regional quarterfinal.

No stats were reported from the game.

Delavan-Darien moves on to play the section's top seed in Whitnall on Tuesday.