Verona's Meghan Anderson and several costly errors were too much for the Janesville Parker softball team to overcome Monday.

The senior pitcher struck out 12 and didn't allow a runner past second base. Meanwhile, Verona's offense churned out 13 hits and was helped by seven errors in the Wildcats' 18-0 Big Eight Conference win over the Vikings at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex.

"You're not going to win many games when you have more errors than hits," Parker coach Bob Getka said. "We've got to ratchet it up."

Anderson, a first-team all-Big Eight selection last season, held Parker to two hits. She struck out the side in three of her five innings pitched.

The Vikings (2-2, 1-1 Big Eight) have lost their last two games since starting 2-0. Parker travels to defending conference champion Sun Prairie on Tuesday before facing La Follette on Thursday and Burlington on Friday.

"It's the beginning of a tough week. Sun Prairie's not going to be any easier," Getka said. "We can be a good team, too, we've just got to figure some things out."

Verona hit three consecutive singles off Parker starter Chelsea Naber to begin the top of the first. A pair of Parker error allowed four runs to score. Sydney Toman's drove in a run with a single to right and Alina Yazek scored on a fielder's choice to make it 6-0.

The Wildcats (2-2, 1-1 Big Eight) added three runs in the third and nine runs in the fourth.

Jeni Malphy and Alexys Luek each had a hit for Parker.

Verona's Amelia Hust was 2 for 5 with a double and four RBI, while Ari Vogel totaled three hits and three runs scored.

VERONA 18, PARKER 0 (5)

Verona;603;90--18;13;3

Parker;000;00--0;2;7

Anderson; Naber, Quade (4)

Leading hitters--Hust (V) 2x5, Keyes (V) 2x3, Vogel (V) 3x4. 2B--Pederson (V), Vogel, Hust.

SO--Anderson 12, Naber 2, Quade 0. BB--Anderson 0, Naber 1, Quade 3.