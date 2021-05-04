Janesville Craig's softball team got out the heavy lumber Tuesday.
The Cougars banged out 17 hits, including four doubles from Presley Stanley, in a 31-2 thumping of Madison West in a Big Eight Conference game. The game was called after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Craig (1-2) erupted for 11 runs in the top of the first inning and led 21-1 after three innings.
"It was a good win, but I still would like us to do a better job of keeping our focus," Craig coach Kristen Worm said. "Sometimes when you get a big lead like we did tonight, you let up a little bit. As a coach, you don't want to see that. We allowed them to score a couple of runs that they shouldn't have because we lost focus.
"But Presley had a really great game. And what impressed me the most is that she kept her focus and didn't get lazy when the score got lopsided. "
Freshman Bailey Bienema picked up her first varsity win in the circle, allowing only one hit and striking out five.
Craig hosts West on Thursday at the Youth Sports Complex.
CRAIG 31, WEST 2 (5)
Janesville Craig;(11)73;73--31;17;1
Madison West;001;01--2;1;7
Bienema, Valet (5); Millmann, Stolzenburg (5)
Leading hitters--Bienema (C) 2x4, Stanley (C) 5x5, Humphrey (C) 3x5, Wobig (C) 2x5, Bloomquist (C) 2x4, Mayer (C) 2x3. 2B--Stanley (C) 4, Humphrey (C), Rammer (C). 3B--Bienema (C)
SO--Bienema 5, Valet 1, Millmann 7, Stoltzenburg 3. BB--Bienema 1, Valet 1, Millmann 11