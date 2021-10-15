Pairings were announced by the WIAA this week for next week's regional tournaments in boys soccer and volleyball. Both tourneys get under way next Tuesday.
In boys soccer, Division 1 Oconomowoc Sectional action will feature No. 16 Janesville Parker at No. 1 Verona; No. 15 Janesville Craig at No. 2 Hartland-Arrowhead; and No. 10 Lake Geneva Badger at No. 7 Madison West. Verona is ranked No. 7 in the state.
Division 2's Sauk Prairie Sectional will feature semifinal matchups sending No. 10 Milton to No. 7 Monona Grove and No. 15 Wilmot to No. 2 Elkhorn. The Elks are ranked 13th in the state.
All matches are slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
The Division 1 girls volleyball tournament doesn't start until next Thursday, Oct. 21. No. 7 Janesville Parker will host No. 10 Lake Geneva Badger; No. 11 Elkhorn traveling to No. 6 Milton; and No. 13 Beloit Memorial at No. 3 Janesville Craig.
Division 2 and Division 3 action starts on Tuesday, Oct. 19. In the Division 2 McFarland sectional, No. 9 Walworth Big Foot will be at No. 8 Whitewater; No. 13 Beloit Turner travels to No. 4 Edgerton; No. 14 Clinton will be at No. 3 Lake Mills; No. 11 Delavan-Darien is at No. 6 Lakeside Lutheran; and No. 10 Evansville heads to No. 7 Mount Horeb.
Division 3 action in the Waterloo Sectional will see No. 16 Boscobel at No. 1 Brodhead and No. 12 Orfordville Parkview traveling to No. 5 Mineral Point.
All postseason matches are set for 7 p.m. starts.
