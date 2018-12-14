The Janesville Craig girls basketball team would probably like to forget about the second half of Friday’s Big Eight Conference game against host Madison East.

Craig was all over the court in the first half and held a 10-point lead at halftime 29-19.

The second half featured a lot of offense, but not much of it came from the Cougars.

The Purgolders opened the second half with a 25-0 run, and Craig managed just nine points over the final 18 minutes.

Craig assistant coach Amy Parkhurst declined to comment on the second half, but said “We need to work on playing a full game.”

Emily Pierson hit four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points for Craig, which fell to 2-4 on the season.

MADISON EAST 55, CRAIG 38

Craig (38)—Huml 1-0-2; Pierson 4-0-12; Arrowood 2-0-4; Parkhurst 2-4-8; Elgas 2- 2-7; Fieiras 0-2-2; McBride 0-1-1; Dunlavy 1-0-2. Totals: 12-9-38

Madison East (55)—Meyer 1-2-5; Bentley 5-0-10; Hilliard 3-0-7; Gottschalk 2-0-4; Mosebery 7-2-18; Boston 3-0-6; Williams 2-1-5. Totals: 23-5-55.

Craig 29 9—38

Madison East 19 36—55

3-point goals—Craig 5 (Pierson 4, Elgas 1), Madison East 4 (Meyer 1, Hilliard 1, Mosebery 2). Free throws missed—Craig 10, Madison East 4. Total fouls—Craig 14, Madison East 18.

