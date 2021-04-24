Middleton dominated both boys and girls races at the Middleton Invitational cross country meet Saturday.
The host Cardinals won the boys team title with 36 points and the girls title with 23. Janesville Parker's boys finished fourth and the girls team had an incomplete scored due to a lack of runners at the varsity level.
Aidan Manning of Verona won the boys 5,000-meter race in a time of 15:30.6. Parker's Aidan Schuh was 10th in 17:08.3.
Reagan Zimmerman of Sun Prairie won the girls 5,000-meter race in 19:35.
Middleton Invitational
Boys
TEAM SCORES
Middleton 36, Sun Prairie 39, Verona 63, Janesville Parker 114, Milton 146, Beloit Memorial 164
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
(5,000 meters)
1. Aidan Manning (V) 15:30.6; 2. Ryan Schollmeyer (Mid) 15:40.2; 3. Mateo Alvarado (SP) 15:42.6; 4. Griffin Ward (Mid) 15:44.6; 5. Blake Oleson (V) 16:31.0; 10. Aidan Schuh (JP) 17:08.3
Girls
TEAM SCORES
Middleton 23, Sun Prairie 51, Verona 63, Janesville Parker inc.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
(5,000 meters)
1. Reagan Zimmerman (SP) 19:35; 2. Liz Schwartz (Mid) 19:51; 3. Meredith Pansegrau (Mid) 20:14; 4. Anna Knueve (V) 20:29; 5. Natalie Ahn (Mid) 21:01; Sun Prairie 11 19:35.7 6:19; 26. Brooke Schroeder (JP) 23:08