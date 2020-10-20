JANESVILLE
Janesville’s athletic directors have been here before.
In August, Parker High’s Clayton Kreger and Craig High’s Ben McCormick spent time working with their fall sports coaches in an effort to put together some sort of schedule after the Big Eight Conference announced it would not play league games.
On Monday, the conference announced the same decision for its winter sports, with no league schedule played and no league champions crowned due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
And so it’s back to the drawing board for Janesville’s high school athletics leaders.
The conference has stated that each individual district can adopt its own plans for winter sports moving forward.
Janesville has the only two Big Eight schools, out of 10, that currently have any form of in-person learning. All others are strictly virtual.
“At this time, both Parker and Craig high schools will continue to operate using our Virtual/In-Person A/B Cohort class schedule, and will continue to provide in-person open gym opportunities for our athletes following our Covid-19 Mitigation guidelines,” a statement from the school district stated Monday.
“In the coming weeks, additional information about winter sports, open gyms, and training opportunities will be provided by building athletic directors as we continue to prepare for the upcoming winter season.”
Patrick Gasper, Public Information Officer for the district, confirmed later Monday that Janesville officials are looking into their options.
He said a decision or proposal might not be made in time for the Oct. 27 school board meeting.
Longtime Parker boys swim coach Eric Rhodes said Monday he has mixed feelings about the Big Eight’s decision.
He believes the pool provides a protective barrier.
“We swim in a chlorinated pool,” Rhodes said. “I understand there may be concerns once they get out of the water, but I think we’re being overly protective. These kids need time, structure and a chance to get back to being high school student-athletes with a set schedule.”
Parker will begin having open gym nights in the pool this week, Rhodes said. He also said his swimmers are “elated” to get back in the water. He also thinks the coronavirus pandemic has changed the landscape for many—both on and off the playing field.
“With all the free time that everybody now has, I think people are starting to realize what’s important in life,” Rhodes said. “I feel so bad for the kids. With all this uncertainty, I just worry that some are going to end up making bad decisions because everything they’ve grown up doing is being taken away.”
Similarly, John Mauermann, who coaches the Bluebirds co-op boys hockey program made up of Parker and Craig, said he hopes his team can play this season so they are not forced into make a choice to play for non-school teams this winter.
“Janesville schools have committed to playing a winter season, and I have been trying to set up games to fill in the lost conference games with games against quality opponents,” Mauermann said. “I can see many players opting out to go to no-school-related teams to have a real chance to play this season. This is why I am working to get a full schedule ... so Janesville kids can stay here, develop and maintain some normalcy in their lives.”
In the fall, McCormick and Kreger hoped to fill schedules in a similar fashion. But they ran short on viable options when so many local conferences and districts postponed their fall sports to the spring.
Now they will be charged with sorting out whether there are viable options for their winter sports.