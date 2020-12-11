Plans. Protocols. Recommendations. Guidelines. Restrictions. Mandates.
We’ve all heard these six words enough in 2020 to last a lifetime thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
Pretty much no aspect of life has been spared from one of those words by this point. And that includes local high school sports.
For schools in Rock County, those words essentially led to no fall sports season, though there are hopes for a short “makeup” season this spring.
Now that the winter season is here, every conference and individual school district has looked at each of those six words, assessed their situations, implemented their own plans and made decisions.
For some, just Milton at this point and that could change Monday, that decision has been not to have sports.
For the Evansville School District, it meant giving winter sports the go-ahead before nearly every other Rock County district in late October ... then saying “no” two separate times after Rock County health officials announced a regression to Phase 1 of its reopening plan ... and then voting 7-0 Wednesday night to play winter sports.
For everyone else that has moved ahead with winter sports, it’s been all about assessing risks and putting together plans to mitigate those risks as best as possible while playing close-contact sports indoors during a global pandemic.
Easier said than done. And I preface the rest of this column by saying local administrators are working tirelessly. I’m neither here to point fingers nor to make light of any current situation.
That said, like many things in everyday life right now, there are certain wrinkles within these plans that make you think or shake your head. Here are a few of those for me two weeks into the winter sports season.
Wrestling hit hardest
I get it: When it comes to wrestling, that’s a sport that seems the hardest to make much sense of during a pandemic.
Social distance? How about zero distance? That’s a wrestling mat.
And so it makes sense that the sport has gone to dual meets only. Saturday invitationals with six mats running all day long and wrestlers competing in close quarters against all kinds of different opponents from different areas of the state and beyond sounds like a disaster waiting to happen.
But, to err even more on the side of caution, teams are also now only allowed one dual meet per week.
So, for instance, a wrestler could go out on a Tuesday night and pin his opponent in 20 seconds, and then he would not be able to compete again for seven days.
And yet a basketball player could play man-to-man defense against several different players over the course of 90 minutes on a Monday night, and then they could turn around and play man-to-man defense for 90 more minutes against several other opposing players on a Tuesday.
Again, I’m not here to determine which is right or wrong, just to wonder about consistency.
Pondering pods
One notable protocol that I believe is unique to Janesville programs is that they are required to practice in pods of four players for most of the week. They are only allowed full-squad practices the day before a game.
Just for example, let’s say a team is scheduled to play a game on Wednesday and Saturday. The players practice in groups of four Monday but can all practice together Tuesday and then all play a game together against 10-12 opposing players Wednesday. But then Thursday it’s right back to only practicing in pods.
To put that in daily-life perspective, wouldn’t that essentially be me saying it’s OK to go to the grocery store on a Tuesday and then a restaurant or bar on a Wednesday, but on Thursday I’m isolating at home to be extra safe before I go back to the store again Friday?
Conference alignment
This one doesn’t apply in Janesville, which has had to build its own plans and protocols since the Big Eight Conference is not having a season.
But elsewhere, like the Rock Valley and Southern Lakes conferences, the membership has done a good job of working together to build protocols that are expected to be followed league-wide. At last check, the SLC document for winter sports was 14 pages long.
It’s impossible to have a bubble in high school sports, but making sure all league mates are on the same page is about as close as it comes.
The documents attempt to address pretty much every issue, from masks to water bottles to locker room access to spectators.
Programs can then take extra steps locally if they choose, such as Turner and Clinton making decisions to play only varsity contests.
In the Rock Valley, spectators are not allowed at all. That includes media.
You can file this under more of a personal gripe, but we have asked the Rock Valley to reconsider their media stance and allow one media member per game.
We believe, especially in places where zero fans are allowed, we could provide some added perspective to family and fans interested in the team. And we could do so in a safe fashion, watching the game from far greater than a six-foot distance. We’ve even offered to do postgame interviews over the phone rather than six feet away if that would help our cause.
So far our requests have not be granted. We’ll continue to cover games of Janesville teams and our area teams that allow us access.
You are looking live ...
Speaking of limited attendance, one bright spot that has come from this that I hope continues moving forward in post-pandemic life is the addition of livestreams of games online.
They were already growing in number pre-pandemic, but now you can watch just about any high school game online via YouTube or JustAGame or other streaming options.
The Rock Valley even included streaming as part of its leaguewide protocols:
“Host schools will provide link to all conference games to the visiting school. Host schools will live stream events from the main competition area. There will be no fee for spectators to view the live stream, only an opportunity to donate towards the host school.”
It appears that mandate is for league games only, as East Troy hosted the Craig and Parker boys basketball teams this week and charged $5 to watch the feed.
Most places have found a way to make them free at this point. In pandemic times, when fans are being told they cannot attend games even if they want to, it would be nice if every stream was free.
Eric Schmoldt is the sports editor of The Gazette. Reach him at eschmoldt@gazettextra.com.