The Janesville School Board will consider at its Tuesday meeting adding a new position that essentially is a central athletic director.
This much we know, because the school district acknowledged it will be part of next week’s meeting agenda.
We know very little beyond that at this point, because the district declined to give any further details on the subject prior to the release of the official agenda Friday.
Perhaps that is district policy, but it feels rather silly given the district has been mulling the addition for nearly a year.
The Gazette reported last May that the board had asked Assistant Superintendent Scott Garner to research and create a proposal for a central athletic director. Garner then provided the board a memo about a position called the coordinator of district athletics. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing budget concerns created by it, the idea was tabled for later.
Now, more than nine months later, here we are again. We’ll find out Friday if the proposal has remained the same.
Either way, hopefully the board members have had some time to think about the proposal. And hopefully they will consider the thoughts of community members as well as the two current high school athletic directors, Parker’s Clayton Kreger and Craig’s Ben McCormick, before simply casting a vote.
Here are a few things I think they should have on their minds:
1. What is the current situation?
According to Gazette archives, the Janesville School Board voted in May 2009 to eliminate the position of district athletics director. The move shifted responsibilities to athletic directors, with extra help, at each school.
Eliminating the position slashed a $113,000 salary off the budget. Current board members Kevin Murray and Greg Ardrey were the only board members that voted against the move at that time.
Whether the title is the same in 2021 as it was in 2009, Murray would like to see the position return.
“It’s reorganizing the athletic department to have somebody at the top of the organizational chart,” Murray told me Monday.
Currently, each high school and all three middle schools have an athletic director who is also a teacher, at least part-time.
The Gazette reported last May that Garner also carries the title of athletic director for the district.
“Ask anybody in the community. They wouldn’t know who the athletic director is,” Murray told The Gazette last May. “Scott Garner is a guy who wears a lot of hats.”
Essentially, Murray would like someone in the organizational chart between the schools’ ADs and Garner. The person would be highly visible in the community, perhaps build more toward a five-year plan and work toward long-range plans like getting funding for turf at Monterey Stadium or softball fields at the high schools.
“Someone who is the face of athletics,” Murray said. “I’m hoping someone can get in there and align things.
“There’s nothing wrong. I just think it could be aligned and communicated better and have some consistency.”
2. Is this solving a problem that doesn’t exist?
If you sliced Clayton Kreger open, he might bleed green and gold.
He is a 2002 Parker High graduate who excelled in athletics, teaches at Parker and learned the organizational ropes from Joe Dye—one of the greatest promoters of Parker athletics in the school’s history.
Ben McCormick does not have that Janesville lineage, but his dedication is unquestionable. He has lived in Janesville since 2007, has taught and coached at Craig throughout that time and now has children in the district.
And while there certainly remains a vibrant crosstown rivalry, Kreger and McCormick have proven they work well together. They helped forge the plan that got athletics up and running safely, with near-full schedules, amid the COVID pandemic this winter.
Instead of adding to the budget and paying someone new to bridge the gap between Garner and the current athletic directors, perhaps it would be more prudent to put a little more trust in McCormick and Kreger.
The Gazette has 14 high schools in its primary coverage area. If the sports department calls the athletic director at 12 of them, they will very likely have 12 open conversations about how things are going with their programs. If the sports department calls the other two—McCormick or Kreger—depending on the topic, they are asked to funnel the interview up through the school district’s central office.
If Garner has too many hats to wear, perhaps lengthen the leash and the trust of the current leaders at the schools.
I’m willing to bet Kreger and McCormick are willing to go to bat on five-year plans and facilities upgrades. They were hired for their current positions because they are smart, capable, driven leaders.
3. At what cost?
Maybe we’ll know Friday when the meeting agenda is released what kind of salary the proposed district athletics coordinator would command.
Is it the $113,000 the district cut in 2009?
Even if it’s less than that, how much money is too much right now?
This proposal was a can kicked down the road during the pandemic in 2020. While vaccinations are arriving and restrictions are lifting, that pandemic has not ended.
And in January, the school board voted unanimously to take a conservative approach with the 2021-22 budget because so many unknowns remain.
And yet now it’s time to look at adding a new position?
I applaud Murray for thinking long-term and for nearly always being a proponent of athletics in Janesville.
But again, I say give Kreger and McCormick more latitude to be the faces of Janesville athletics.
Give them a year or two to work on long-range plans and some of the great ideas Murray has for facilities. If, by then, the board still doesn’t like the direction, perhaps in a post-pandemic world budgets and funding will be less murky, and the prospect of a central AD can be broached once again.
