JANESVILLE
Is it possible to hit the pause button if you haven’t pressed “PLAY” yet?
Only in 2020.
Such is the case for the Janesville Bluebirds co-op high school boys hockey team. The team—made up of players from Craig and Parker—was slated to open its season tonight and play a couple more games right away this first week.
Instead, the season has been paused before the puck has officially been dropped. As of Monday night, the Bluebirds’ first game is now slated for Dec. 17 against Waunakee.
As area high school programs attempt to navigate through the winter season during the COVID-19 pandemic, patience will by key.
Schedules might change on a daily basis. Practices look different and present challenges not seen before. Some Parker programs might play more games than their Craig counterparts—or vice versa. Masks will be prevalent (and hopefully coaches will be diligent in making sure they’re worn correctly). If there are fans in attendance at games, they will be extremely limited.
Things are going to be weird—but again, that’s 2020 for you.
Tonight, barring last-minute changes, all four high school basketball programs in Janesville will play a game—marking the first time in nearly nine months the Cougars or Vikings have played anything.
The Craig gym—where the boys hoops team hosts Martin Luther—will host an event for the first time in 264 days.
After nearly every district in Rock County opted to move its fall sports to the shortened alternate fall season scheduled for this spring, here is a look at how area schools and conferences are handling winter sports as of Dec. 1.
Janesville giving it a go
On Nov. 13, the Janesville School Board voted to allow the winter sports teams to begin competition Dec. 1 but decided if either school went virtual, its sports programs would pause until learning went back to in-person.
Five days later, after Rock County health officials reverted to Phase 1 of their reopening plan, the board voted to shift the high schools and middle schools to online learning only through Jan. 15. But they also voted to allow sports to continue, again with competition beginning Dec. 1.
And so here we are, with both boys and girls basketball programs set to open their seasons tonight.
The rest of the Big Eight Conference programs are not playing, and the league will not crown champions this winter.
Janesville’s teams have been limited to practicing in pods of four student-athletes or less.
For home games, each student-athlete will be allotted two tickets, and fans will maintain distance at events. Visiting fans will not be allowed at Janesville events, and Janesville fans will not be allowed when teams go on the road.
Home events will be streamed online so that fans who are not able to attend can watch from home.
Seven of 10 Rock Valley teams a go
Many Rock Valley Conference schools began their winter sports seasons with girls basketball games over the last week.
Edgerton, Whitewater, Brodhead, Beloit Turner, Walworth Big Foot, Jefferson and East Troy are all moving ahead. The RVC will hold as many league contests as possible but will not crown conference champions because not all teams will play.
Evansville’s school board met multiple times on the subject before voting, 4-3, to not play winter sports. Clinton will is set to make a decision at a board meeting Wednesday night. McFarland, located in Dane County which has had some of the strictest regulations throughout the pandemic, is also not currently playing.
RVC athletic directors have mandated no spectators at any events. Only essential personnel—including players, coaches, managers, officials, trainers, etc.—will be allowed.
Host schools are expected to live stream their events online at no cost.
Southern Lakes marching on
While most Rock County schools did not play this fall, many in Walworth County—including Delavan-Darien, Elkhorn and Lake Geneva Badger in the Southern Lakes—participated.
That will continue to be the case this winter, though as seen throughout the fall, some schools or programs may be forced to pause.
Such is the case for Elkhorn this week. Elkhorn Area High went to virtual learning last week, and that will continue through this week.
Elks athletic director John Handel said Sunday he hopes athletics will resume Dec. 7.
The SLC operated with clear protocols for all teams throughout the fall, and those will continue into winter, including limited attendance and distancing.
While fall teams were limited to conference events only, basketball teams are being allowed to schedule a handful of nonconference competitions.
Parkview athletes go virtual
Orfordville Parkview was one Rock County school that did allow some sports this fall, and its winter season began this past week with girls basketball. Boys basketball and wrestling will follow.
Parkview is limiting spectators to two tickets per student-athlete, for both home and road teams, and is streaming games online at no cost.
One twist in the district is that even if the high school is operating with in-person learning, all student-athletes must opt to learn virtually.
Milton sports on pause
Like Evansville, Milton’s winter sports came to a screeching halt during a board meeting after Rock County reverted to Phase 1.
Milton schools are operating virtually until at least Jan. 15.
In an email to parents after the Nov. 18 meeting, Milton athletics and activities director Jeff Spiwak indicated sports programs will not resume until schools get back to in-person learning and Rock County advanced out of Phase 1.