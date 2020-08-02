Stating that they value the health and safety of their school district communities before anything else, Rock Valley Conference officials announced Friday they are postponing all fall sports until the spring season.
The conference is now tasked with developing a schedule that includes equitable opportunities for all sports programs, according to a press release the conference sent out.
Fall sports will begin at the conclusion of the winter season, and spring sports will begin at the conclusion of the rescheduled fall season.
According to the press release, “all three sports seasons may be adjusted and/or truncated to account for equitable impact on all programs.”
Along with the announcement that fall sports are postponed, all middle school fall sports were canceled for the season.
The RVC joins the Big Eight and Badger Conferences locally in opting not to play fall sports.