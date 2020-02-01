Janesville Parker gave rated Sun Prairie all it could handle Saturday night before falling to the Cardinals 62-55 in a Big Eight Conference boys basketball game.
The Vikings had three possessions in the final 90 seconds when they were within at least three points and failed to convert.
On the final one, the Vikings’ Braxton Connors was called for a charge. Not only did that give the Cardinals the ball, but it was the fifth foul on Connors, who had a team-high 16 points.
“I’m not going to comment on that one,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said.
Sun Prairie, which is ranked seventh in the state, made four free throws in the final minute to pull away.
The Cardinals had expanded an eight-point halftime lead to 15 points before the visiting Vikings made their charge.
“We switched to a 2-3 zone and made a run,” Bredesen said. “We got to within one with three minutes to go.”
The Vikings could not tie or take the lead.
SUN PRAIRIE 62, PARKER 55
Parker (55)—DeLong, 5-3-16; Connors. 6-1-16; Biba, 3-0-6; Bess, 4-0-10; Weis, 2-4-8. Totals: 20-8-55.
Sun Prairie (62)—Schaefer, 4-6-15; Carpener, 2-0-6; Lyles, 4-2-10; Ostrenga, 1-2-4; Radlund, 4-0-10; Hughes, 2-0-4; Olson, 5-0-11. Totals: 22-10-62.
Parker 24 31—55
Sun Prairie 32 30—62
3-point goals—Parker 8 (DeLong 3, Connors 3, Bess 2), Sun Prairie 6 (Schaefer, Carpenter 2, Radlund 2, Olson). Free throws missed—Parker 3, Sun Prairie 2. Total fouls—Parker 16, Sun Prairie 9. Fouled out—Connors.