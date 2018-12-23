The 2018 calendar year brought us state champions, a pair of University of Wisconsin recruits from Janesville and several stories of remarkable turnarounds.
The Gazette sports staff recently sat down to look back on the year’s top area high school sports storylines and chose the following five to top the list:
Sippy completes triple crown
As individual high school sports achievements are concerned this one is hard to top.
Janesville Craig senior Peyton Sippy, who won the WIAA Division 1 girls cross country championship in the fall of 2017, pulled off a triple crown by winning both the 1,600 meters and the 3,200 meters at the state track and field meet in early June.
Essentially, it meant Sippy was the fastest D1 runner at distances of one mile, two miles and three miles. She was the first girls runner to accomplish that feat in 17 years.
Sippy—who is now on the roster at the University of Wisconsin—finished her illustrious high school career as a nine-time state qualifier (four in cross country, five in track), a seven-time state medalist and a six-time Big Eight Conference champion.
“It still hasn’t hit me,” Sippy said the day she won the 1,600 to complete her feat. “To get three state titles just blows my mind. A year ago, I thought to myself, ‘I just want to get one state title. That’s enough for me.’ To come out and get my third one is just incredible.”
Benton’s busy year
Sippy wasn’t the only Janesville Craig athlete to land at UW.
Cougars senior Keeanu Benton verbally committed to play football for the Badgers last May when he was a junior and signed his letter of intent during the early signing period Wednesday.
That all capped a meteoric rise for Benton, who at one point appeared to be a prized wrestling recruit.
Benton was named all-state as a defensive lineman and was also second-team all-Big Eight on the offensive line this fall. He helped the Cougars finish 6-4 overall and reach the Division 1 playoffs for a second straight year. He was named The Gazette’s area player of the year.
Meantime, Benton continues to dazzle on the mat. He finished as the state runner-up in the Division 1 285-pound weight class last spring, and he’s currently ranked No. 1 in the state right now.
Edgerton’s successful year
The 2018 calendar year was definitely one for the memory books in Edgerton.
Ashlyn Oren wrapped up an outstanding athletic career this past spring. The 2017 Gazette area volleyball player of the year pulled off a daily double in track and field, winning the Division 2 long jump title in state-record fashion and winning the high jump state title on the first day of competition in La Crosse. With another podium finish on Day 2, Oren concluded her career with 11 medals.
Also in the spring, Edgerton’s boys golf team finished runner-up in the Division 2 team standings at state. The baseball team, seeded fourth in its Division 2 bracket, made a run to the sectional finals. And senior Brock Zartman picked up a pair of second-place finishes in boys state track and field.
Months earlier, the Crimson Tide boys basketball team also came within one victory of reaching the Division 3 state tournament, which would have marked the program’s first trip to state since 1941.
This fall, Edgerton’s football team, coming off a 2-7 record in 2017, rattled off 10 straight victories to reach the Division 4 state quarterfinals. And the girls golf team narrowly missed its first trip to the state tournament in six years when it lost by one stroke in a playoff at sectionals.
New facilities part of Elkhorn’s
memorable year
The new indoor facility at Elkhorn Area High looms large for drivers cruising past on I-43.
The 50,000-square-foot facility was part of a $22.9 million referendum passed in late 2016 that has all but been completed. On top of academic facility improvements, athletics-wise, the project also included installing a turf field for football and soccer, two new softball fields and the resurfacing of the track and tennis courts.
And the Elks are putting their sparkling facilities to good use.
This past winter, gymnastics advanced to team state and took fourth place in Division 2. Boys swim sent five swimmers to compete in nine events, plus three relays, at state and finished fourth in D2. The wrestling program qualified for team sectionals and sent four to the individual state tournament. And the boys basketball team reached sectional play.
In the spring, the softball team was an extra-innings loss away from reaching a sectional final. The boys track and field team won a second straight Southern Lakes title and won a regional title, as well.
This fall, the boys soccer team came a shootout loss away from once again advancing to the D2 state tournament.
Janesville baseball fans treated
to all-city sectional final
In the long and storied history of baseball in Janesville, fans had never been treated to a game between Craig and Parker where a trip to the state tournament was on the line.
That changed June 5, when the Cougars and Vikings each won their sectional semifinals to set up an all-city sectional final at Riverside Park.
The underdog Vikings built a 5-0 lead against the Cougars. But Craig, the favorite all year to return to state, rallied to a 7-5 victory.
“The atmosphere was crazy, something different than I’ve ever experienced,” Craig senior catcher Jacob Campbell said that day. “Playing against a lot of guys I’ve played with and against my entire childhood was special. I’ve played with a lot of those (Parker) guys since I was 9 years old.
“This was kind of storybook, in a sense.”
Parker had won 12 straight games and finished the year with a 16-9 record.
The Cougars wound up going 23-6 and lost in extra innings of a late-night state semifinal game in Grand Chute.
