WALWORTH
Tim Collins wore many hats in his long and storied career.
From teacher to coach to dean of students, with a sprinkle of officiating mixed in, Collins was usually the first one in the building and the last one out in his 34 years of education.
Yet the one hat that seemed to fit best was the one with the initials AD stitched across it.
Collins spent seven years as the athletic director at Palmyra-Eagle High School and the last 20 as AD at Walworth Big Foot. Collins announced this week he will retire at the end of this school year.
He will leave behind a lasting legacy at Big Foot, including spearheading the renovation project at the school that resulted in $7.8 million in bonds being approved via a referendum. The new state-of-the-art complex includes a quadplex baseball/softball facility; turfed football and soccer fields; an eight-lane track; shot put, discus, long jump and high jump pits; two lighted tennis courts; home bleachers; an auxiliary parking lot; and a new bathroom/concessions building.
Collins said it was simply time to step away from a job he loves.
“I’ve been going at this for 34 years with a lot of 60- to 80-hour work weeks,” Collins said. “My biggest goal before I retired was to see the complex out back be built, and that has happened.
“We’ve got a new principal coming into our school next year, and I felt like this was a great time for a fresh start for the district.”
Collins picked up a slew of awards along the way. He was named the WADA District 6 athletic director of the year in 2007 and 2019. And between track and field, cross country, and girls basketball, he was named coach of the year 11 times.
Doug Parker, the district administrator for Big Foot, has known Collins since their days together at Palmyra-Eagle when Parker was the football coach and Collins the AD.
Parker said replacing Collins will not be easy.
“Tim Collins has been a huge asset to the Big Foot community, and he will be sorely missed,” Parker said. “He puts in more hours than any AD I’ve been around.
“There’s a reason Big Foot continues to get assigned WIAA events. It’s because of what a great job TC does hosting them. We have two more this spring with tennis and softball. Our community has been lucky.”
Besides currently fulfilling his athletic director duties at Big Foot, Collins is also the dean of students, a physical education teacher, school safety coordinator and the facilities coordinator.
Collins said besides the addition of the facilities complex, his crowning achievement at the school was watching numerous programs find success.
“When I got here in 2000, everybody said good luck with that because nobody wins at Big Foot,” Collins said. “The school had only won about 20 or so conference championships since it opened in 1959.
“Well, we proved them all wrong. I think we’ve won 60 or so conference championships since 2000. We’ve proven that you can win here with the right coaches in place and strong community support.”
Collins has spent three stints as the Rock Valley Conference president, spent three years as the Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association president and is a certified WIAA official in basketball, track and cross country.
Chris Nicholson, the Janesville School District’s athletics assistant, said Collins’ impact on and off the playing field has been widespread.
“His dedication and commitment to the student-athletes of Big Foot High School was like no other can compare,” Nicholson said. “From coaching, AD, officiating or game supervisor, he was always putting in countless hours.
“TC was the first person to usually greet you when you were assigned to officiate. And there was always a smile and a quick joke or two.”
Collins said the two biggest changes to occur during his combined 27 years as an athletic director were the evolution of girls sports and the addition of the WISAA private schools into all WIAA sporting events in 1999.
Tim Collins will take off his athletic director’s hat for the last time in June.
He wore it well.