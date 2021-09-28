There’s usually something special in the air when Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker meet in the athletic arena—no matter the sport.
That was the case Tuesday night as the Cougars and Vikings faced off on the pitch at Craig in a Big Eight Conference matchup.
It was also Senior Night at Craig. And the Cougars rose to the occasion, topping the Vikings, 6-1.
It took both teams a while to find their footing in this one. But when that happened, the Cougars took charge of the match and never relinquished it.
The first 30 minutes was a defensive affair, with Craig winning the possession battle.
“We felt like it was only a matter of time before we broke through,” Craig coach Garrett McCabe said. “We were getting some pretty good chances.”
That breakthrough came in the 30th minute when Mark Anthony Aranda found the back of the net.
The Cougars added to their advantage less than two minutes later when Pablo Errea Garcia scored in the 32nd minute.
Parker got on the scoreboard for the first and only time when Daniel Marshall scored off a set piece at the 35th minute.
Stephen Caster closed out the first-half scoring for Craig just before intermission, when Stephen Kaster scored in the 39th minute.
The Cougars got second-half goals from Angel Carrillo-Mora, Kent Espinosa and Alex Currie.
Parker coach Zach Pratt liked his team’s effort and hustle, especially on the goal.
“We executed a beautiful cross on that play,” Pratt said.
Pratt said both teams seemed to play with heightened energy. “The city rivalry does that,” Pratt said.
Craig improved to 4-8-1 (1-3 Big Eight) and Parker dropped to 0-10 (0-5).
Craig plays at Middleton on Thursday and Parker plays host to Sun Prairie.
Before the match, Craig honored its 10 seniors: Reed Kelly, Max Werner, Carrillo-Mora, Tommy Thomsen, David Villa Perez, Andre Alvarez-Jacobs, Cole Holder, Melvin Garcia-Barranco, Guadalupe Bustos and Jor Richardson.
CRAIG 6, PARKER 1Janesville Parker 1 0 — 1
Janesville Craig 3 3 — 6
First HalfC—Mark Anthony Aranda (Angel Carrillo-Mora), 29:56.
C—Pablo Errea Garcia (Kent Espinoza), 31:23.
P—Daniel Marshall, 34:53.
Second HalfC—Carrillo-Mora (Espinosa), 60:45.
C—Espinosa, 68:12.
C—Alex Currie (David Villa Perez), 79:57.
Saves—Reed Kelly (C) 1, Brennan Lovell (P) 10. Shots on goal—Craig 25, Parker 3.
