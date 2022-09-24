Parker football team cruises past Madison West By Tom Miller Special to The Gazette Sep 24, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Janesville Parker football team did all the work it needed to do in the first half, cruising to a 40-7 victory Friday night over Madison West at Mansfield Stadium.The Vikings scored three touchdowns in each of the first two quarters and led 40-0 at halftime. A running clock closed out the game in the second half.Quarterback Jeff Rowin was the engineer of the Vikings’ offensive outburst in the first half. The 6-foot-4, 170-pound junior completed 14 of 15 passes for 227 yards and four touchdowns.Cayden Brandenburg caught two of those scoring throws, which covered 15 and 22 yards. The junior finished with seven catches for 91 yards to lead the Vikings.Another junior, Paul Kim, caught a 46-yard touchdown pass and finished with two catches for 60 yards.J.J. Douglas added a 39-yard scoring catch and had four grabs for 75 yards in the easy victory.Senior Griffin Davis led the Vikings’ rushing attack with 78 yards on eight carries, including a one-yard touchdown.Tre Miller contributed a 24-yard touchdown run on his only carry.Parker’s defense limited the Regents to 165 total yards.The Vikings, who are 4-2 overall and in a four-way tie for third place in the Big Eight at 2-2, play host to second-place Middleton at Monterey Stadium on Friday.PARKER 40, WEST 7Janesville Parker;20;20;0;0—40Madison West;0;0;0;7—7Scoring summary: JP—Cayden Brandenburg, 15 pass from Jeff Rowin (Kenneth Zavala kick). JP—Paul Kim, 46 pass from Rowin (kick failed). JP—Griffin Davis, 1 run (Zavala kick). JP—J.J. Douglas, 39 pass from Rowin (Zavala kick). JP—Tre Miller, 12 run (Kealand Sauser kick). JP—Brandenburg, 22 pass from Rowin (kick failed). MW—Sam Jackson, 1 run (Ian Ladd kick).Statistics: Rushes-yards—JP 15-88, MW 8-72. Passing (comp.-atts.-int.)—JP 15-17-0. MW 8-18-1. Yards passing—JP 237, MW 92. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Social_feed Parker Football Janesville Madison West Recommended for you Trending Now Longtime Janesville party store 50-50 Factory Outlet to close, owners say Rock County Supervisor Mike Zoril suggests cutting treasurer's budget if office doesn't reopen Janesville native turns swirled glass tubes into neon works of art Rock County Board member Mike Zoril recommends slashing county treasurer’s budget in half Stoughton man dies in town of Porter crash Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form