JANESVILLE -- Janesville Parker football coach Clayton Kreger was angry and disappointed.
His Vikings football team underperformed both on and off the field this week. The end result was a 51-32 loss to Middleton in a Big Eight Conference game Friday night at Monterey Stadium.
The Vikings fell behind 22-6 with 4:10 to go in the first half but hit a 41-yard touchdown pass from Jeff Rowin to Paul Kim with five seconds left to get within nine points 22-13 at halftime.
When Rowin hit Brandenburg from 25 yards out on the first drive of the second half and Kenneth Zavala converted the extra point kick, the Vikings appeared to set to pull an upset down 22-20.
Kreger felt his team was going to respond.
“That was the first time we kind of felt life from the guys,” Kreger said of the late first-half TD. “I haven’t seen a team come out as flat as we did. I don’t know what it was.”
“I told our team at halftime that it was really good to see our team back.”
It took 11 seconds after Brandenburg’s touchdown for the Cardinals to end those hopes. Bryce Falk fielded the kickoff and raced 78 yards for a touchdown to put the visitors back up by eight.
From there, the game disintegrated into a penalty- and turnover-filled exhibition. The Cardinals built a 51-20 lead before the Vikings scored two touchdowns in the final 1:18.
Kreger was not happy with his team, starting with its preparation.
“Just a lack of discipline,” Kreger said. “It starts in the film room; it starts in the classroom. Until we figure out how to be disciplined, we will continue to struggle.”
Parker threw five interceptions, with two returned for touchdowns, but one was nullified by a blocking penalty. Twice the Vikings jumped offsides on Middleton conversion kicks. Both times the Cardinals put their offense back on the field and ran for two points.
The Vikings also gave up a safety when a snap sailed over the punter’s head and into end zone, and were whistled for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.
“Missed assignments, penalties, controlling your emotions,” Kreger said of his concerns. “Being to practice on time; being to school on time.”
Middleton coach Jason Pertzborn wasn’t much happier with his team, despite the win that put the Cardinals at 4-1 in the Big Eight and 4-3 overall.
“It was sloppy for sure,” Pertzborn said, who lectured his team to “clean it up” after the game. “It was kind of bad all around."
“It was frustrating,” Pertzborn said. “It was just good to get out of here with a win.”
Rowin finished 15 of 26 for 225 yards and three touchdowns, but also threw three interceptions.
Sam Bess entered the game in the fourth quarter and led the Vikings with 53 yards rushing on 10 carries, including a 7-yard touchdown.
J.J. Douglas and Kim each had four receptions and a touchdown. Douglas finished with 63 yards receiving and Kim added 60.
The Vikings (4-3 overall, 2-3 in the Big Eight) play their homecoming game next Friday night at Monterey Stadium against winless Madison East.
“We have at least two more weeks together,” Kreger said. “We’ve got to change everything we do.”
MIDDLETON 51, PARKER 32
Middleton;15;7;20;9--51
Janesville Parker;6;7;7;12—32
Scoring summary: M—Alden Cleary, 17 pass from Gabe Passini (Passini run). JP—J.J. Douglas, 12 pass from Jeff Rowin (pass failed). M—Brady Carlson, 30 pass from Passini (Owen Halvorson kick). M—Thomas D’Onofrio, 72 interception return (Halvorson kick). JP—Paul Kim, 41 pass from Rowin (Kenneth Zavala kick). JP—Cayden Brandenburg, 25 pass from Rowin (Zavala kick). M—Bryce Falk, 78 kickoff return (kick blocked). M—Carter Kadow, 8 pass from Passini (kick failed). M—Passini, 12 run (Passini run). M—Safety, punter tackled in end zone after bad snap). M—Bobby Moyer, 5 run