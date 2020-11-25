JANESVILLE
Janesville Parker boys basketball coach Matt Bredesen knows the 2020-21 season is going to be a unique one.
With the Big Eight Conference shutting down all winter sports because of COVID-19 concerns, Parker will be forced to play a schedule consisting of mostly nonconference games.
The Vikings begin the season Tuesday with a game at Edgerton and have three games scheduled for next week.
“Because I’ve got some good contacts between my years of coaching both at the high school and AAU level, I was able to fill out a full 24-game schedule,” Bredesen said. “And I’ve got six schools on a waiting list if any of those games fall through, which certainly could happen.
“The first week we play Edgerton, Cuba City and New Glarus. Those are all very good programs.”
Parker was 7-16 overall last season, including 4-14 in arguably the state’s best conference.
The Vikings return four starters, including second-team all-Big Eight selection Robert DeLong. The 6-foot senior averaged a team-leading 12.5 points per game last season.
“The thing that I’m really impressed with about Robert is that he came into our first day of practice in really good shape,” Bredesen said.
“I thought he really made strides last season as a player, and our offense will generally run through him.”
Senior Brenden Weis (6-5) led the team in rebounding last season at 4.5 a game and was second in scoring at 11.2.
“Brenden’s got really good guard skills for someone with his size,” Bredesen said. “He really has improved defensively, as well, and is going to get some looks at the next level.”
The other two returning starters are seniors Matthew Hartwig (6-3) and Ethan Thompson (6-0).
“Ethan will be our true point guard,” Bredesen said. “He can shoot, handles the ball well and isn’t bothered by pressure.
“Hartwig is a strong physical player that plays extremely hard on both ends. He’s undersized in the post but makes up for it with his toughness and athleticism.”
Senior Braxton Connors (6-1) will likely round out the starting five and gives Bredesen five seniors on the floor to start the game.
“Robert’s been on varsity for four years now, while Thompson, Weis and Hartwig are in their third year,” Bredesen said. “They know my system and what I expect.
“Plus, I’ve got the most depth I’ve had since I’ve been here. We can go nine or 10 deep, and in a season like this where you don’t know what to expect, that will be important.”
Bredesen also expects help in the post from 6-7 junior Jake Nabor, sophomore Sam Bess (6-4) and junior Abiathar Curry (6-7), along with backcourt contributions from seniors Kaden Vernon (6-3) and Nick Galvan (6-1) and junior Braden Youderan.
“The key for us will be our mental toughness and team chemistry, especially early on,” Bredesen said. “Normally these guys would’ve played together all summer in sweat leagues in Franklin and Rockford, but instead, haven’t been together since July.
“It’s an opportunity to play, and nobody knew if we would ever get that chance. Now, we have to take advantage of that.”
Parker’s schedule:
(7:15 starting time unless indicated)
December: 1—At Edgerton; 4—At New Glarus, 7:30 p.m. 5—At Cuba City; 8—Palmyra-Eagle. 10—At Beloit Turner; 15—At Janesville Craig; 18—Williams Bay; 21—Madison Edgewood; 28—Monroe; 30—At Watertown, 6 p.m.
January: 4—Beloit Turner; 5—At Oak Creek; 9—At Franklin 5 p.m.; 12—Beaver Dam; 16—At Monroe; 19—DeForest; 21—At Watertown Luther Prep; 300—At Big Foot 2:30 p.m.
February: 2—At Martin Luther 7 p.m.; 4—At Delavan-Darien 7 p.m.; 6—At Grafton 3:30 p.m.; 9—Wilmot; 11—Janesville Craig; 13—Marquette University 3 p.m.