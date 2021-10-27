MADISON
Milton junior Hannah Dunk and Janesville Craig sophomore Mya Nicholson had pretty good seasons on the golf course this year.
Dunk helped lead the Red Hawk girls to a WIAA Division 1 regional tittle and qualified for the state tournament as an individual, where she shot 78-75-153 in less than ideal conditions earlier this month at University Ridge in Madison.
After Dunk’s run at the state tournament, Milton co-coach Brady Farnsworth said her 10th-place finish was a great springboard heading into her senior season.
Before competing at the state tournament, Dunk said she was looking forward to a more normal tournament season this fall.
Nicholson won the Big Eight Conference individual championship, as well as the Parker Invitational, where she set a new school record with a 2-under-par 69, and just missed out on qualifying for this month’s WIAA state tournament.
Though she missed out on going to state, Nicholson can be counted on for big things the next two seasons, Craig coach Alex Schaar said after Nicholson won the Parker Invitational.
Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin 2021 Girls All-State Team
First Team
Player of the Year: Norah Roberts, Union Grove.
Jenna Anderson, Wales Kettle Moraine; Sarah Balding, Brookfield Central; Ellie Frisch, Middleton; Riley Pechinski, Stevens Point; Ava Salay, Prescott; Kylie Walker, Westosha Central.
Second Team
Avery Dudra, Bay Port; Hannah Dunk, Milton; Madeline Fiebig, Wales Kettle Moraine; Madison Haugen, Brookfield East; Mya Nicholson, Janesville Craig; AJ Powell, Appleton North; Izzi Stricker, Waunakee.
Third Team
Ashleigh Johnson, Reedsburg; Sophie Pokela, Tomah; Sarah Ramsden, Beloit Memorial; Jordan Shipstock, Waunakee; Katelyn Walker, Westosha Central; Ava Wittstock, Sheboygan North/South.
HONORABLE MENTION
Division 1—Kaitlyn Amtmann, Hartland Arrowhead; Leah Balsbaugh, Sussex Hamilton; Amanda Beckman, Middleton; Kate Bogenschutz, Cedarburg; Nora Cerroni, Waukesha South co-op; Milanne Dahmen, Middleton; Emily Gastrau, Wauwatosa East/West; Kayla Johnson, Sussex Hamilton; Adalyn Johnston, Bay Port; Claire Kelbel, Sussex Hamilton; Katelyn Krueger, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels; Julia Larson, Hartland Arrowhead; Lauren Lupineck, Oconomowoc; Hannah Miller, Sheboygan North/South; Brin Neuman, Tomah; Elle O’Reilly, Westosha Central; Lauren Peterson, Hartland Arrowhead; Lily Pietz, Menomonee Falls; Eleanor Potter, Mequon Homestead; Nora Purtell, Brookfield Central; Isabel Royle, Sun Prairie; Olivia Schueller, Franklin; Ali Torhorst, Union Grove; Emma Wolf, Green Bay Notre Dame; Amelia Zingler, Tomah.
Division 2—Callie Berg, Freedom; Sydney Burgess, Hammond St. Croix Central; Audrey Fryda, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; Ava Heckmann, Lakeside Lutheran; Jessica Heinsch, Prescott; Brianna Kirsch, Lancaster; Emma Laundrie, Freedom; Sophia Lawler, Racine Prairie; Madeline Maraccini, Racine Prairie; Sarah Nakada, Madison Edgewood; Liz Rohl, Prescott; Payton Schmidt, Jefferson; Rhi Stutz, Prescott; Hallie Tulip, Arcadia/Independence; Sally Vangsness, Hammond St. Croix Central.