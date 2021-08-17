Second-year Evansville High School football coach Garth Coats makes a point to his team after the Blue Devils’ scrimmage against New Berlin Eisenhower at Waukesha North High School on Friday. Evansville opens the 2021 season this Friday night at Reedsburg.
There’s something special about getting to be the head football coach at your alma mater.
And when you get to take over for the legendary coach you played for, it makes it even better.
That’s the situation second-year Evansville coach Garth Coats finds himself in these days.
After the 2019 season, Coats was named to replace Ron Grovesteen, who coached 37 years at Evansville and retired with a 283-121 record.
Coats had been an assistant with the Blue Devils since 2011 and served as Evansville’s offensive coordinator in 2018. He started out coaching the offensive linemen.
So it was a pretty seamless transition.
In a school year beset by a global viral pandemic, coaches across the state had to spend months wondering if there would be a football season at all, then scramble to get ready for a short spring season wedged into a short window between late March and the end of April.
That’s a time of seasonal transition; practices kicked off when there was still snow on the ground in some parts of the area.
But Coats and his staff and players are looking forward to returning to normal.
In addition to his coaching duties, Coats teaches special education at Evansville.
Coats, a 2006 Evansville High graduate, cut his coaching teeth during last year’s COVID-19 year, which saw all fall sports postponed to the spring.
That meant he had an extra six months to prepare for his coaching debut.
And it’s hard to find a better mentor than Grovesteen.
Coats said he learned much from Grovesteen, both as a player and as a young assistant.
“One of the key things I took away from coach Grovesteen was to always try to provide a great experience for the seniors because it’s their last year,” Coats said.
He said he also learned to set manageable goals.
“We always want to finish in the top half of the conference because that will pretty much guarantee a playoff spot,” Coats said.
Coats said he has been blessed with a great crew of assistants so far.
Coats played for four years on the offensive line at UW-Whitewater, reaching two Alonzo Stagg Bowls, the national championship in Division III NCAA football, including a title victory in 2007.
While at UW-Whitewater, Coats earned All-WIAC honorable mention recognition in 2008, was a team captain and made the 2009 dean’s list.
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.