MILTON -- In its last regular season game, Milton High School's football team left everything out on the field in a 34-0 route of Watertown (0-9 overall, 0-7 Badger – Large Conference).
Milton (4-6 overall, 3-3 Badger – Large Conference) came out firing Friday night, scoring touchdowns on each of its first five possessions. Up 34-0 heading into the second half, Milton’s offense slowed down as it rode its defense to a shutout victory.
“Our defense did a great job of playing assignment football in the first half,” said coach Rodney Wedig. “They played hard and trusted each other. Offensively, (Reise) Jones ran hard, (Aidan) Shoen made some great throws and our o-line dominated the line of scrimmage.”
Schoen led the team in passing, completing 11 passes for 131 yards. He threw three touchdowns and one interception. Jones was a factor in the run game, turning 17 carries into 72 yards. Brayden Bastian caught three passes for 35 yards and a TD.
MILTON 34, WATERTOWN 0
Milton 7 28 0 0
Watertown 0 0 0 0
Scoring summary: MIL – Xander Wuetrich 5 run (Schoen kick). MIL – Quinn Williams 6 run (Schoen kick). MIL – Garrrett Bladl 16 pass from Aidan Schoen (Schoen kick). MIL – Reise Jones 25 pass from Aidan Schoen (Schoen kick). MIL – Brayden Bastian 3 pass from Aidan Schoen (Schoen kick).
Statistics: First downs—M 15, W 10 18. Rushes—M 34-128, W 48-22. Yards passing—M 132, W 160. Passes—M 16-11-3, W 33-14. Fumbles—M 1-0, W 0-0. Penalties M 6-25, W 8-55.
