MILTON—On the night Milton High wrestling fans honored two local legends, the Red Hawks delivered an impressive Badger Conference victory over their long-time rival.
Eight Red Hawks wrestlers recorded pins to help Milton record a 54-27 victory over visiting Stoughton on Friday night.
“It was a little more lopsided than I expected,” Milton coach Pat Jauch said. “We beat them last year, but I never take anything for granted. But I know we have a lot of firepower.”
The match started after a ceremony was held to recognize Dan Pernat and Bob Johnson. The two helped turn Milton into one of the premier wrestling programs in the state.
Both Pernat and Johnson were inducted into the Wisconsin Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in May.
After the two were introduced and awarded plaques and jackets, they took seats on the Milton team chair line.
The Red Hawks then went to work and put on a display worthy of the honorees.
Leading the way was Aeoden Sinclair. The outstanding junior—who announced last month he would attend the University of Missouri in 2024—remained undefeated with a pin in 1:50 in the 220-pound weight class match.
Sinclair took down Beckett Spilde four times to build an 8-3 lead, and then pinned him.
Jauch just shakes his head when talking about Sinclair, who won the WIAA Division 1 state title at 170 last year and was third at 152 as a freshman.
“I mean no disrespect to any kid that has ever come through here in the last 30 to 40 years, but he is the best that has ever been here,” said Jauch, who wrestled at Milton High under Johnson’s tenure.
“We’ve had a lot of great wrestlers,” Jauch said. “He beats up the coaches. The kid he beat tonight is a very good wrestler. He is on another level.”
The Vikings won the first two matches to take a 9-0 lead, but then the Milton pin festival began.
Terrel Fisher (182), Quinn Williams (195), Sinclair recorded pins, but Stoughton won the 285-pound match to get to within 18-15.
Milton’s Gabe Shaw was awarded a forfeit at 106. Then Madi Peach (113), Aiden Slama (120), Max Haldman (126) and Tyson Peach (132) recorded pins—all in less than 1:42—to ensure the Red Hawks would be victorious.
Royce Nilo closed out the night in appropriate fashion, pinning his opponent at 152 in just 33 seconds.
“It was all those bonus points,” Jauch said of the pin-athon. “We had a really hard December schedule, which I did on purpose."
“Last week I was wondering if I had done the right thing. But we’ve responded and really have gotten better the last 10 days.”
The Red Hawks are 5-3 in dual meet matches.
“It’s been hard to get going,” Jauch said. “But now I feel we’re starting to get our mojo going.”
That was apparent Friday night in front of Pernat and Johnson, who experienced many Milton-Stoughton matchups in the past.
There might be a rematch coming in February, with the rivals in opposite regionals and sectionals. If both win their sectionals, they would match up to wrestle for the state team tournament berth.
Jauch knows one thing about that possible rematch, whatever school gets to host it.
“I know it will be very loud,” he said.
But that is a couple of months away. Jauch was just enjoying the moment Friday night.
I’m a little taken aback,” Jauch said. “Our kids showed up."
“(Stoughton) leaves our side of the conference next year, so I’m happy to get the last one.”
MILTON 54, STOUGHTON 27
106—Gabe Snow (M) won by forfeit. 113—Madi Peach (M) pinned Gabe Schneider, 1:42. 120—Aiden Slama (M) pinned Lucas Hartberg, 1:01. 126—Matt Haldiman (M) pinned Claire Spilde, 1:09. 132—Tyson Peach (M) pinned Victor Rivera, :59. 138—Chance Suddeth (S) pinned Tyler Rateike, 1:26. 145—Cole Sarbacker (S) pinned Max Matthews, :33.
152—Royce Nilo (M) pinned Gage Nelson, :33. 160—Ethan Soderbloom (S) pinned Kaleb Wendt, 1:25. 170—Gatlin Empey (S) dec. Justin Scherdin, 8-6. 182—Terrel Fisher (M) pinned Brandon Hohol, 2:40. 195—Quinn Williams (M) pinned Jackson Mueller, :17. 220—Aeoden Sinclair (M) pinned Beckett Spilde, 1:50. 285—Griffin Empey (S) pinned Liam Droessler, ;17.
Starting weight class—160.