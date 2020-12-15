MILTON
Extracurricular activities are back for students in the Milton School District.
The Milton School Board on Monday voted 4-3 to allow both athletes and student performers to return to their passions. Brian Kvapil, Rick Mullen and Mike Hoffman voted against the idea.
Board member Shelly Crull-Hanke spoke in favor of allowing students to return to activities, citing area schools that have had sports and the difference these activities can have on student well-being.
This week will serve as a planning week for the district and coaches, and the weeks of Dec. 21 and Dec. 28 will serve as practice weeks to meet the WIAA minimum practice requirements.
Ideally, the district would begin competitions the week of Jan. 4, athletic and activities director Jeff Spiwak said.
All practices and competitions will follow previously outlined protocols.
Competition goals include:
- Basketball: 12 games
- Wrestling: 3 duals
- Gymnastics: 5 meets
- Boys Swim: 5 meets
- Hockey: 7 games
- Performing Arts Performances