STOUGHTON -- The Milton High School boys cross country team finished ninth, while the Red Hawks girls squad came in 11th in their respective races at the Stoughton Invitational on Saturday.The Red Hawks' Jonathan Flowers was the Red Hawks' top boy finisher, taking 16th place in 17 minutes, 25 seconds.Carissa Choi led the Milton girls with a 55th-place finish in 24:04.Janesville Parker finished 10th in the boys varsity race team standings. Tavyne Schnuck's 16th-place finish in 17:25 led the Vikings.Trista Anderson—the sole Parker girls cross country runner— was 26th in the individual finishes."She was only one place out of medaling," Parker cross country coach Paul Hartwig said. "I look for breakout performances from her as the conference meet and sectionals approach."Stevens Point dominated the boys' team standings, placing five runners in the top six individual finishes.Waunakee earned the girls team title.STOUGHTON INVITATIONALBOYS TEAM RESULTSStevens Point, 17; 2. Madison La Follette, 80; 3. Sun Prairie East, 101; 4. Waunakee, 148; 5. Madison Memorial, 158; 6. Stoughton, 161; 7. Madison East, 162; 8. Fort Atkinson, 165; 9. Milton, 236; 10. Janesville Parker, 283; 11. Jefferson, 297.TOP 10 INDIVIDUALSAloysius Franzen (Point), 15:55.5; 2. Graham Ballard (Point), 16:17.3; 3. Bode Erickson (Point), 16:21.8; 4. Nico Castellanos (La Follette), 16:26.0; 5. Cooper Erickson (Point), 16:31; 6. Ethan Olds (Point), 16:33.7; 7. Ben Stricker (Fort Atkinson),16:38; 8. A.J. Ketarkus (Memorial), 16:48.1; 9. Cooper Gunderson (Point), 16:59.6; 10. Patrick McRoberts (Sun Prairie East), 17:03.7.AREA TEAM FINISHERS9. Milton (236)—16. Jonathan Flowers, 17:25; 34. Tyler Rateike, 18:45.7; 50. Mason Sorge, 19:49.1; 66. Jack Smith, 21:23.6; 70. Cash Klug, 21:41.6.10. Janesville Parker (283)—37. Tavyne Schnuck, 18:54.3; 44. Madex Norman, 19:11.5; 55. Noah Herbst, 19:59.5; 73. Michael Healy, 22:02.2; 74. Bo Jorgenson, 22:18.3.GIRLS TEAM RESULTSWaunakee, 34; 2. Madison West, 66; 3. Oregon, 116; 4. Madison Memorial, 124.5; 5. Madison East, 144; 6. Fort Atkinson, 149; 7. Stoughton, 151; 8. Sun Prairie East, 154; 9. Jefferson, 234; 10. Madison La Follette, 271; 11. Milton, 316.TOP 10 INDIVIDUALSCianna Wipperfurth (Waunakee), 10:18.57; 2. Mary Worden (Fort Atkinson), 10:19.12; 3. Emily Berger (Waunakee),19:28.9; 4. Dasha Vorontsov (Oregon), 19:35.9; 5. Kya Harms (Madison Memorial), 20:03; 6. Brinley Everson (Waunakee), 20:03.6.; 7. Mallory Reiser (Stoughton), 20:04.5; 8. Rachel Gregorick (Waunakee), 20:28.6; 9. Mattie Sloan (Madison West), 20:34.2; 10. Jane Corcoran (Madison East), 20:36.3.AREA TEAM INDIVIDUALS11. Milton (316)—55. Carissa Choi, 24:04.0; 58. Clara Jauch, 24:54.7;63. Addison Tranter, 25:16.1; 69. Ava Magee, 26:37.3; 71. Brianna Jauch, 29:11.