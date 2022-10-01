01STOCK_CROSS_COUNTRY
STOUGHTON -- The Milton High School boys cross country team finished ninth, while the Red Hawks girls squad came in 11th in their respective races at the Stoughton Invitational on Saturday.

The Red Hawks’ Jonathan Flowers was the Red Hawks' top boy finisher, taking 16th place in 17 minutes, 25 seconds.

