MILTON -- In a 33-30 Homecoming victory, the Milton High School football team won its first home game of the season Friday night, against the Beaver Dam Golden Beavers. 

In recent weeks, Milton’s season opener at home ended in a loss to Janesville Parker and its next attempt at home ended in a close-overtime loss to Sun Prairie West. Finally, against the Golden Beavers, the Red Hawks gave their home crowd something to celebrate.

