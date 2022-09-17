MILTON -- In a 33-30 Homecoming victory, the Milton High School football team won its first home game of the season Friday night, against the Beaver Dam Golden Beavers.
In recent weeks, Milton’s season opener at home ended in a loss to Janesville Parker and its next attempt at home ended in a close-overtime loss to Sun Prairie West. Finally, against the Golden Beavers, the Red Hawks gave their home crowd something to celebrate.
“It's amazing,” said quarterback Aiden Schoen. “For us to have the season we had with two heartbreaking games at home, winning this game was just amazing.”
The first half of Friday's game was a back-and-forth affair. On Milton’s first possession of the night, the team marched down the field on an effective 13-play drive. The drive was capped off by a trick play which ended in wide receiver Noah McLaughlin completing a 10-yard touchdown pass to receiver Brogan McIntyre.
Beaver Dam answered back on its first possession of the game with a touchdown rush from running back Camron Mendoza. After an interception was thrown by Schoen, when his receiver slipped on the play, Beaver Dam capitalized with another Mendoza touchdown.
Down 7-12, Milton rallied back on its next possession. Driving down the field, the Red Hawks scored when running back Quinn Williams bullied his way into the end zone.
Williams and Mendoza would score touchdowns for both teams once more before the end of the half. At halftime, Milton led 22-18.
In the third quarter, Beaver Dam struck first with another Mendoza touchdown run. Three plays later, the Red Hawks answered back with a superb throw from Schoen over a Golden Beavers’ defender to receiver Garrett Bladl for a 73-yard touchdown. After a successful two-point conversion, Milton led 30-24 entering the fourth quarter.
Beaver Dam’s next possession ended quickly as Red Hawks’ defender Haidan Hilt snagged a timely interception. On their ensuing drive, Milton failed to gain a first down and were forced to punt. However, Beaver Dam muffed the punt and Milton recovered, shitting all momentum in their favor. The Red Hawks kicked a field goal and added to their lead.
The Golden Beavers would score one final time in the game with another Mendoza touchdown. After a failed onside kick attempt, Schoen ran out the clock for Milton – securing their 33-30 victory.
Beaver Dam’s Mendoza looked like an unstoppable force after the first half of play as he scored three touchdowns and amassed 150 yards. In the second half however, Milton’s defense was firing on all cylinders allowing only two touchdowns and forcing two turnovers.
“Coach McCarty and coach Knutson just made a lot of good adjustments and we tweaked some personnel to take away what they were doing,” said Milton coach Rodney Wedig. “I thought that really helped. Haidan Hill’s big pick that set us up for that field position was also great.”
Milton’s offense and defense were strong, however, the star of the show was the play of its special teams unit. The Red Hawks constantly pressured Beaver Dam’s field goal unit and their two-point conversion attempt. Overall, the Golden Beaver’s failed to complete any extra-points in five attempts.
The Red Hawks converted on every extra-point and field goal and even scored a two-point conversion to seal their victory.
“It’s a funny thing because of the Oregon game we lost in overtime,” Wedig said. “There's always options and everything we tried backfired. Tonight, we decided to go for two and to get that field goal. The special teams and that punt recovery was a big turning point.”
Schoen led Milton in passing, finishing the game 184 yards and a touchdown. Williams was a factor in the running game, totalling 82 yards and scoring twice. Bladl topped the team in receiving yards with 114 and added a touchdown of his own.
At 2-1 in Badger-Large Conference play, the Milton Red Hawks will next take on Portage on Sept. 23.
