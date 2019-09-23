It was a job almost created specifically for Andie Varsho.

When the Evansville School District posted a full-time K-12 athletic and activities director position, it could not have found a better candidate to fill it than the 27-year-old Varsho.

Athletics? Varsho was a four-time All-State softball player at Marshfield High School. In addition, she earned first-team All-Wisconsin Valley Conference honors in basketball and played on two straight WIAA state-qualifying teams in tennis, playing No. 1 singles her senior season.

Varsho earned the Pat Richter Award while at Marshfield High for being Wisconsin’s best three-sport athlete.

She then went on to play softball at Purdue University, where she was third-team All-Big Ten as a freshman, a second-team selection as a sophomore and a first-team pick her final two seasons. She hit over .400 in three of her four years, and had a school-record 22-game hitting streak.

Varsho then played one season professionally.

Academics? Varsho was a straight-A student in high school. She was a three-time All-Academic Big Ten award winner, and earned first-team Academic All-American honors her senior season.

Coaching? Varsho took over a UW-Platteville softball program in 2017 that had gone 4-26 in 2016. The Pioneers were 11-25 in 2018, 21-15 in 2018 and 18-20 last season. Varsho and her assistants were named the WIAC Coaching Staff of the Year in 2018.

So there could not have been too many boxes not checked off after she interviewed for the newly created position.

And she’s living up to expectations.

“She’s doing some phenomenal work in her short time here,” Jason Knott, the Evansville High principal.

Varsho aims to make a difference guiding coaches and athletes as the athletics and activity director at Evansville High School.

“I took this job because I’m very passionate about this,” Varsho said during a phone conversation Friday.

Varsho wants to implement a new culture in the Evansville system, from the coaches to the athletes. All full-time coaches take a seven-hour long video course, detailing organization, leadership and supervisory skills.

Varsho oversees the kindergarten through grade 12 activities program. She is excited about what the future holds.

“This job will help me grow personally and professionally,” she said.

But leaving a Platteville program that she helped turned around was a difficult decision, even though administration work was always in her plans.

“It was torture,” she said.

Loyalty is in the Varsho bloodlines. Her father, Gary, grew up in Marshfield. He married his high-school sweetheart, Kay.

Gary, now a scout in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, and Kay still live in Marshfield.

And Andie is engaged. Her future husband grew up in Marshfield.

If the Varsho name sounds familiar—especially to older Chicago Cubs fans—it’s because Gary played three seasons with the Cubs after being a fifth-round draft choice by the team.

Gary went on to play with Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and Philadelphia in an eight-year MLB career.

And Andie’s brother, Daulton, was just named the Arizona Diamondbacks Minor League Player of the Year.

With those bloodlines, Evansville can be assured it has a winner with its new athletic and activities director.