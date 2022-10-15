JANESVILLE -- With its playoff hopes still alive Friday night, Janesville Craig's football team faced Madison Memorial in its final regular season game. It proved to be Craig's last game of the year, however, as a 12-16 loss pushed it out of playoff contention.
Craig (4-4-1 overall, 3-4 Big Eight Conference) started Friday night's game rolling with a touchdown on its first drive. Establishing the run game early, Craig found the end zone on a 10 yard run from quarterback Jake Schaffner.
Nearing the end of the first quarter, Madison Memorial (7-2 overall, 5-2 Big Eight Conference) drove down the field with ease. Craig’s goal line defense stepped up and stopped Memorial from reaching the end zone. It instead settled for a 27-yard field goal.
On an ensuing drive, Schaffner found a huge hole in Memorial’s defense and rushed for a 45-yard touchdown.
It would be Craig’s last scoring drive in the game. Memorial went on to score a touchdown before the end of the first half and another at the beginning of the second.
The second half of the game was a back-and-forth affair. In a four-point game, Craig continuously made plays on defense to get the ball back into its offenses' hands.
“That was the best defensive effort from start to finish that we've had,” said coach Adam Bunderson. “Our defense, I thought, played extremely physical. They did their job. Stopped the run pretty well, which is something we always stressed. We got three and outs tonight. We had stops when we needed them. So yeah, I thought our defense played phenomenal.”
While their defense held Memorial to less than 20 points for the first time this season, Craig’s offense couldn’t respond. Despite some great third down plays to keep its drives alive, Craig couldn’t find the end zone again for the remainder of the contest.
On the now-released WIAA 2022 Boy’s football tournament schedule, Craig was left out of postseason play. But even though it won’t be playing for a state championship, there was still something special about Craig’s 2022 football team.
“They're fun, they're funny and they know how to have fun playing football,” Bunderson said, about his players. “Sometimes in high school that's a hard line. Being fun and then not really focusing on what's important. But our guys love being around each other. Our coaches love being around them and are going to miss them. It's gonna be hard not coaching these guys.”
CRAIG 12, MADISON MEMORIAL 16
Craig 6 6 0 0
Memorial 3 7 6 0
Scoring summary: JC – Jake Schaffner 10 run (Lilli Rick kick no good). MM – Kam Parker 27 FG. JC – Jake Schaffner 45 run (Lilli Rick kick no good). MM – 1 run (kick). MM – 1 run (2pt-conversion failed).
Statistics: First downs–JC 9, MM 17. Rushes–JC 181, MM 176. Yards passing–JC 75, MM 97. Passes–JC 14-6-0, MM 14-6-1. Fumbles–JC 0-0, MM 0-0. Penalties–JC 5-25, MM 4-25.
