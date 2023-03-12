Jake Schaffner scores a goal during the first period of the Janesville Bluebirds’ regional championship game against Muskego at the Janesville Ice Arena in February. He was named as a 2023 WIAA Scholar Athlete for Craig.
Janesville Parker’s Tre Miller pulls up for a 3-point shot in the first half of a home game against crosstown rival Janesville Craig in January. Miller was named as a 2023 WIAA Scholar Athlete for Parker.
Janesville's Craig and Parker high schools have announced their 2023 WIAA Scholar Athletes. To qualify, each student must have four varsity letters through the first half of their senior year and a GPA between 3.0 and 4.0.
Jake Schaffner and Ally Donagan received honors for Craig, and Karlie Zimmermann and Tre Miller were recognized for Parker.
Schaffner has been a dominant force for Craig on the football and baseball fields and on the ice.
In his senior season, Schaffner earned a Big Eight Conference all-first team awards for his play at quarterback. This winter, Schaffner helped lead the Janesville Bluebirds to a regional championship and was named to the conference's first team. He was named to the conference's first team for baseball in his sophomore and junior seasons.
After he graduates, Schaffner intents to play baseball at North Dakota State.
Donagan was recognized for her accomplishments on Craig's girls swimming team. She has been a state qualifier in the past three seasons. In her sophomore and junior seasons, she was named as MVP of the team.
In addition to her accomplishments in the pool, Donagan is a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Key Club, Letterwomen’s Club and Blue Ribbon of Promise. After graduating, Donagan plans to swim at the University of Minnesota.
Zimmermann is a three-sport athlete for the Vikings. She plays volleyball, softball and is a member of the gymnastics team.
Zimmermann was named MVP of the gymnastics team and has been recognized as an all-state athlete. In addition to her athletic honors, Zimmermann is a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society. She had served as Parker's Link Crew commissioner and she is an active member of DECA.
Miller plays football, basketball and baseball for the Vikings. This season, he became Parker's all-time leading scorer on the basketball court.
Miller has been named to the conference's all-football team and was first-team for basketball. Off the court, he participated in DECA and is an active participant in the district's house-build program. After graduating, Miller intents to play basketball at a four-year university.
