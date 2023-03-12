Janesville's Craig and Parker high schools have announced their 2023 WIAA Scholar Athletes. To qualify, each student must have four varsity letters through the first half of their senior year and a GPA between 3.0 and 4.0. 

Jake Schaffner scores a goal during the first period of the Janesville Bluebirds’ regional championship game against Muskego at the Janesville Ice Arena in February. He was named as a 2023 WIAA Scholar Athlete for Craig. 
Ally Donagan of Janesville Craig swims in the 200 freestyle at the WIAA state swim meet in Waukesha in November. Donagan was named as a 2023 WIAA Scholar Athlete for Craig. 
Janesville Parker’s Tre Miller pulls up for a 3-point shot in the first half of a home game against crosstown rival Janesville Craig in January. Miller was named as a 2023 WIAA Scholar Athlete for Parker. 

Jake Schaffner and Ally Donagan received honors for Craig, and Karlie Zimmermann and Tre Miller were recognized for Parker. 

