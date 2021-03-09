The School District of Janesville will have a District Director of Athletics for the 2021-22 school year.
The school board voted 7-1 Tuesday night to approve a proposal to add the centralized AD position, with a budgeted annual salary of $85,000. Dale Thompson was the lone “no” vote, and Greg Ardrey was absent.
Currently, there are athletic directors at each of the city’s two high schools and three middle schools, as well as a District Athletic Assistant who works with those building athletic directors to coordinate schedules, officials and transportation. They all report to Assistant Superintendent Scott Garner, who oversees the district athletic program.
The new central athletic director position will not lead to the loss of any of the current positions under the proposal.
“It would add another layer. We’re not eliminating services,” Garner said. “We need someone ... that would be able to have an expertise, first of all, in athletic administration.
“Someone who can do the budgeting, facilities projections, supervising the athletic directors ... and working with the bigger district-type issues.”
The school district long had a central AD, but the position was cut amid budget concerns in 2009.
Garner admitted there are still several “pieces we’d have to figure out.”
Those include the potential of adding to the teaching load of the current high school athletic directors. Currently, Craig’s Ben McCormick and Parker’s Clayton Kreger teach two hours per day, and they might add a third teaching hour.
Among the biggest concerns for several board members was the added $85,000 salary to the budget. Thompson wondered if athletics was the biggest need compared with other budget concerns within the district.
But several other board members concluded that a successful new district athletic director would more than offset the salary cost through the new revenue they bring in via fundraising.
“An effective leader in this position not only helps athletics in schools and supports the ADs, they also raise revenue for the district and pay for their own position over time,” board president Steve Huth said.
Board member Karl Dommershausen lamented that the proposal had too many unanswered questions and hoped the board might wait until the first meeting in April to make a final decision. In the end, though, he voted yes, saying, “Maybe it is time we grow our athletic department a little bit stronger.”
Board member Kevin Murray, after making the motion to approve the proposal for the new position, held up a file he said he had been building for 15 years regarding district athletics.
“As well as we’re functioning right now, we can do more,” Murray said. “This individual is going to lead athletic programming and start to focus on what can we do new, and what do we need to promote that we’re doing already?
“As wonderful a job as our two current ADs are doing, I don’t think we have the individual, or they don’t have the time, to do the extras to promote athletics in this community.”
Huth noted that the new position calls for a two-year contract.
“That means you’re evaluated after the first year,” Huth said, “and you can be put on probation if you’re not moving the ship.”