JANESVILLE
Tuesday was supposed to be the first official day of high school football practice in Wisconsin.
Janesville Parker head coach Clayton Kreger would have been putting his team through two-a-days in preparing the Vikings for their first season in the Badger Large Conference.
Instead, as the school’s athletic director, Kreger was busy trying to line up nonconference schedules for all of Parker’s fall sports teams.
The Big Eight Conference—which Parker and Janesville Craig both compete in for all sports besides football—decided two weeks ago to not hold conference competitions and not name conference champions for the fall of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association still plans to hold a fall sports season throughout the state, but several conferences—including the area’s Big Eight, Rock Valley and Badger—have decided not to participate in any conference contests.
The four Madison public schools, Sun Prairie and Middleton have said they will seek to play in the alternative spring season being permitted by the WIAA for this school year due to concerns about COVID-19. Fellow Big Eight member Verona joined the list of conference schools Tuesday in choosing the truncated WIAA proposal to move fall sports to the spring and offer a shortened season.
No seasons are supposed to be “eliminated in the WIAA’s truncated season model to make room for another season; this will be a shift of seasons within a truncated model for all seasons,” according to the release.
Kreger said as of right now Parker is planning on playing fall sports in 2020, but he was quick to point out that could change when the WIAA Board of Control meets again to discus fall options Aug. 14.
“I’ve been in touch with several athletic directors from Rock County and in our area to discus scheduling possibilities in all of our fall sports,” Kreger said. “And until I hear otherwise, I’ll continue to do so.
“We’ve got practice starting in two weeks in a couple of fall sports, and I want to make sure that those sports have competitions set up so they can have a somewhat normal season.”
The WIAA deemed boys and girls cross country, girls swim, girls tennis and girls golf as low-risk sports. Those fall sports can begin practice Aug. 17. Those sports deemed high-risk—football, girls and boys volleyball and boys soccer—can begin practicing Sept. 7.
Kreger said that although several sports can begin competition Aug. 20, Parker will only practice the first week. The Vikings were scheduled to have two golf meets the week of Aug. 17-22 and host one tennis quadrangular.
“We won’t schedule any competitions that first week because there are too many unknowns with the WIAA meeting on Aug. 14 to decide how to handle fall sports going forward,” Kreger said. “And we will have to know what the protocol is as far as (COVID) testing and what guidelines need to be followed.”
The WIAA currently has summer COVID guidelines that each school conducting on-campus workouts is required to follow. Those guidelines include wearing masks into the building, temperature checks at the door and not allowing more than 10 athletes to congregate in the same area.
Kreger believes that if the WIAA approves some type of fall sports schedule that newer COVID-19 guidelines will be established at the Aug. 14 meeting.
Minnesota decided Tuesday to move football and volleyball to the spring of 2021, following the lead of Illinois.
Kreger said Wisconsin may be leaning in that direction.
“We’ll obviously know more after the meeting, but a lot of districts are opting out of a fall sports schedule,” Kreger said. “I’ve been in contact with area athletic directors and coaches in regards to possibly scheduling football games for the fall, but until we know for certain where things stand, it doesn’t make sense to line anything up schedule-wise for football, (girls) soccer or volleyball.”
Finding officials for the fall in all sports, as well as transportation to and from athletic events, will be major concerns.
Minnesota has a state mandate in place that says should a school or county require students to start in a distance learning model, that also means activities will only be allowed in a virtual setting. Neither the WIAA nor the state of Wisconsin has not made that decision yet, but it certainly remains a possibility.
Stay tuned for this ongoing saga of what happens with 2020 fall high school sports in Wisconsin. Perhaps more definitive answers will come Aug. 14.