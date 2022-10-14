01STOCK_TENNIS

MADISON -– On the second day of the 2022 WIAA girls tennis individual championships, Janesville Craig freshman Lexie Hankel advanced Friday to the tournament's Final Four round.

In Sweet 16 play early on Friday, Hankel (26-5) beat No. 6 seed Caroline Raster (24-3) of Brookfield East 6-3, 6-0. And then in the next, Elite 8, round, Hankel emerged victorious again, defeating No. 3 seed Carolyn Schaefer (21-1) of Divine Savior Holy Angels High School 6-3, 7-5.

