MADISON -– On the second day of the 2022 WIAA girls tennis individual championships, Janesville Craig freshman Lexie Hankel advanced Friday to the tournament's Final Four round.
In Sweet 16 play early on Friday, Hankel (26-5) beat No. 6 seed Caroline Raster (24-3) of Brookfield East 6-3, 6-0. And then in the next, Elite 8, round, Hankel emerged victorious again, defeating No. 3 seed Carolyn Schaefer (21-1) of Divine Savior Holy Angels High School 6-3, 7-5.
“In her second match, (Schaefer) was seeded three and Lexi beat her 6-3, 7-5. That second set was a little tougher on Lexie,” said Craig coach Pam Clutson.
Hankel will continue her quest for a state title on Saturday, competing in the Final Four round against No. 7 seed Emily Pan of Muskego. The winner will go on to the state championship round later on Saturday.
“We've got a little extra pressure on us because Lexi is the last representative from the Big Eight conference,” Clutson said. “So we're feeling a little responsibility there as well to try and represent the conference as best we can.”
On top of nearing the state championship round, Hankel also reached two very important benchmarks for Craig.
“These are some milestones that are being set for the program since I've been involved,” Clutson said. “Last year, Rya (Arreazola) set the milestone of getting to the Sweet 16. Then today, Lexi makes it to the Elite Eight and then gets into the Final Four. So this is a big day for the program, as well.”
Doubles
Craig's doubles team, meanwhile, fell in their second matchup of the tournament. Senior Karyssa Norland and junior Hattie Plenty (21-8) lost 6-1, 6-1 to No. 2 seed Hannah Cady and Jane Bergin (26-4), of Arrowhead. This was Norland’s last match for Craig.
“Karyssa ended her career at Craig High School with two state qualifiers,” Clutson said. “There's other accolades that she has along her career but it was a little bittersweet to see our senior end her career today. But to qualify for state again, and to get into the second round to even face a quality opponent like Arrowhead, was an accomplishment of its own.”
Elkhorn’s Christensen also in semis
The No. 1 seed, Elkhorn’s Parker Christensen (31-0), came away with two victories Friday to advance in the tournament. Christensen first faced No. 16 seed Ritu Nair (22-12) of Homestead 6-0, 6-1. To finish the day, Christensen defeated No. 9 seed Netra Somasundaram (20-6) 6-3, 6-0.
WIAA STATE GIRLS TENNIS TOURNAMENT AREA RESULTS FRIDAY