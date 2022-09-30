Janesville Craig football team one win from playoffs By TOM MILLER Special to The Gazette Sep 30, 2022 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE -- Janesville Craig got the job done and now need just one victory in the final two weeks of the regular season to qualify for the WIAA football playoffs.The Cougars defeated winless Madison East 41-14 Friday night in a Big Eight Conference game at Lussier Stadium in Madison.The victory puts Coach Adam Bunderson’s Cougars at 3-2 in the Big Eight, with games at first-place Verona and at home against Madison Memorial remaining in the regular season. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW This story will be updated later Saturday. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Craig High School Football Wiaa Football Playoffs Madison East Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form