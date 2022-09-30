01STOCK_FOOTBALL

JANESVILLE -- Janesville Craig got the job done and now need just one victory in the final two weeks of the regular season to qualify for the WIAA football playoffs.

The Cougars defeated winless Madison East 41-14 Friday night in a Big Eight Conference game at Lussier Stadium in Madison.

This story will be updated later Saturday.

