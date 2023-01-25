The Janesville Sports Hall of Fame will have new twist in 2023.
For the first time in its history, the hall will be inducting a team. That honor goes to Janesville Parker High School’s 1971 state basketball champions.
Parker, the so-called “Cinderella” team, rose from an 11-7 regular season to become the last single-class state basketball champion in WIAA history. The Vikings topped it off with a near-perfect performance in the title game, a 79-68 victory over once-beaten Milwaukee Rufus King, during which Parker made all 23 of its free throws and shot a then-record 62.2% on field goals.
The Vikings will be joined by Class of 2023 inductees Janet Bruss, a golf standout as a player and administrator; Brittini Sherrod Roberts, a Parker standout in basketball and track and field; Ryan Callahan, a star pitcher for Parker and UW-Whitewater; and Mike Liebenstein Sr., whose contributions in local sports have been widespread.
The Janesville Sports Hall of Fame, co-sponsored by J.P. Cullen & Sons, Westphal Electric and The Gazette, will have its 33rd induction night Saturday, May 20, at the Janesville Country Club. It will begin with a 5 p.m. reception, followed by a sit-down dinner at 6 and the induction program between 7 and 7:30.
Bob Luchsinger Jr., co-captain of the 1971 Parker team and a 2009 Janesville Sports Hall of Fame inductee, will be the keynote speaker.
As always, the event is open to public, with family and friends of the inductees and others encouraged to attend. Tickets, priced $35 per person, must be purchased in advance. They will go on sale in early April at local outlets to be announced later.
Bruss, a member of the original Janesville Sports Hall of Fame committee, earned her most-recent honor through considerable success in Wisconsin Women’s Public Links (WWPL). She was the state senior champion in 1999 and placed in the top five seven times. She later became WWPL vice president and president, and she was chairperson for state senior tournaments.
Sherrod Roberts, a 2002 Parker High graduate, played on Big Eight championship basketball teams in 2000, 2001 and 2002, which won state championships in 2000 and 2001 and reached a state semifinal in 2002. She still ranks among the school’s all-time leaders in the high, long and triple jumps and was a WIAA Division 1 state qualifier in all those events as a senior. She also was part of Parker’s state championship 4x200-meter relay team in 2000.
Callahan, a 1999 Parker graduate, pitched his way up the ladder from the Vikings to the Warhawks to the San Francisco Giants organization. He was the American Legion Athletic Medal winner as a high school senior, was inducted into the UW-Whitewater Hall of Fame in 2019 and now is the UW-Whitewater athletic director.
Liebenstein, a member of the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame committee for 20 years and counting, served 10 years as offensive coordinator for Janesville Craig football, including championship seasons in 1970, 1974 and 1979. He founded the invaluable weight room at Craig and initiated Janesville Youth Football, was inducted into the UW-Stevens Point Hall of Fame in 1991 after starring as a halfback on the football team, then led the Madison Mustangs to three straight championships as a semi-pro player for the Central States Football League team.
In addition to those five elected inductees, the voting committee has established a one-time-only Janesville Sports Hall of Fame honor roll, recognizing people from earlier eras who deserve to be honored. They will be included on a single plaque and will become part of the hall of fame on induction night.
Those five will join the 172 previous inductees through 2022. Inductions have been held each year since 1990, except for 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Plaques are displayed at Craig and Parker high schools, depending upon an inductee’s affiliation. Inductees not affiliated with either high school or from the former Janesville High School are displayed at Craig.
The public is welcome to submit hall of fame nominations to anyone on the committee, which includes Larry Burdette, Dave Figi, Liebenstein, Carol Luther, Dan Madden, Tom Miller, Camilla Owen, Tom Scalissi, Bob Suter and Dave Wedeward. There is no formal nomination form.