Parker team photo: Front row, from left: Craig Brace, John Bobzien, Mike McGrath, John Brikowski, Ted Schuler. Second row, from left: Tom Wolfe, Jim Quaerna, Terry Ryan, Greg Rud, Jeff Paulson. Back row: Head coach Bob Morgan, assistant coach Dan Madden, Bob Luchsinger, Dick Meier, assistant coach Dale Barry, manager Pat O'Leary.

The Janesville Sports Hall of Fame will have new twist in 2023.

For the first time in its history, the hall will be inducting a team. That honor goes to Janesville Parker High School’s 1971 state basketball champions.

