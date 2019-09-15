Five notable performances from area high school athletes over the past week and five events to keep an eye on over the next seven days.

Top performances

Rachel Van Beek, Janesville Parker volleyball— Van Beek has been the Vikings’ top hitter early on this season. She had a team-high 13 kills Thursday when Parker swept crosstown rival Janesville Craig. She also had 10 on Tuesday in a four-set loss at Verona.

What to watch for