Five notable performances by area high school athletes over the past week, and five events to watch for over the next seven days:

Notable performancesMason Buelow, Elkhorn football—The senior quarterback is off to a hot start this season. In a 22-21 victory over rival Delavan-Darien on Friday night, Buelow completed 26 of 37 pass attempts for 320 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a touchdown and found Jacob Mogensen for what wound up being the winning two-point conversion.

Kallie Lux, Janesville Craig girls golf—The junior golfer has consistently been scoring in the 70s early on this season. Ten days after posting a 73 to earn medalist honors at the Edgerton Invitational, Lux shot a 77 to help the Cougars to a pair of Big Eight wins Friday.

Jerry Jones, Milton football—The Red Hawks running back rushed 12 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns and also caught a 27-yard touchdown pass in his team’s 41-7 win over Fort Atkinson on Friday that moved Milton to 3-0.

David Zavala, Janesville Parker boys soccer and football—Zavala was busy late this week. On Thursday, he scored one of the Vikings’ five second-half goals as they rallied for their first win of the season, 5-2 over Edgerton. On Friday, he kicked an extra point and had a 27-yard field goal in Parker’s 52-10 loss to Sun Prairie.

Kailee Sitter and Tadyn McCann, Parker/Evansville girls swim—OK, so technically this was more than a week ago, but this is the first High Fives of the school year. Sitter and McCann each won multiple times Aug. 30 to lead the Vikings to their first win over Craig in 10 years.

What to watch forJanesville Craig at Janesville Parker, volleyball, 6:30 p.m., Thursday—The Vikings already beat the Cougars once when they hosted a tournament last weekend. Now they’ll meet in their lone Big Eight Conference matchup.

Other city rivalry matchups—It’s a busy week for the old Parker-Craig rivalry. They’ll also take each other on in golf Monday and boys soccer Thursday.

Milton at Monona Grove, football, 7 p.m., Friday—The Red Hawks have outscored their first three opponents 136-22, but they’ll presumably take a big step up in opponent Friday night.

Janesville Parker Invite, girls golf, Saturday, at Riverside—The Vikings host their annual tournament. Twenty teams will play, including Division 1 top-ranked Middleton and Division 2 top-ranked Edgewood.

Elkhorn at Badger, football, 7 p.m., Friday—Differing offensive styles clash in this Southern Lakes game as the Elks’ impressive passing attack goes up against Badger’s high-octane running game.