Five notable performances from area high school athletes over the past week and five events to watch in the coming seven days.

Top performancesSeneca Peterson, Badger softball—The senior hurler struck out one and allowed one hit in the Badger’s playoff-opening win over Janesville Craig on Tuesday. Peterson added 12 more strikeouts Thursday against Elkhorn, but the top-seeded Elks defeated Badger 1-0.

Ryann Porter, Parker girls track—Porter broke her own school record in the triple jump, recording a mark of 38 feet, 0.75 inches at Thursday’s Division 1 Badger Sectional. Porter qualified for state in the triple jump, long jump, 100-meter hurdles and 4x200 relay.

Devon Davey, Elkhorn boys track—The junior won the 400 in a time of 49.18 seconds at Thursday’s Badger Sectional—breaking the school record his older brother, Derek, set in 2017. Devon also qualified for state in the 200 and 4x400 relay.

Mia Clarquist, Parker soccer—Clarquist has scored three goals in her last two games—including a brace Tuesday in a 2-2 draw with Monroe.

Whitewater’s boys track relay teams—Jack Mayer, Juan Cuellar, Willem Leibbrand and Jared Clapper teamed up to win the 4x100 and 4x200 relays at Thursday’s Division 2 East Troy Sectional.

What to watch forWIAA state track meet—The state’s best will converge in La Crosse on Friday and Saturday. Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker will be represented by 10 individuals and two relays.

WIAA softball sectionals—Top-seeded Elkhorn will host fourth-seeded Beloit Memorial in a Division 1 Badger Sectional semifinal Tuesday. The Elks are ranked No. 6 in the state, and with a win would face either Wilmot or Oregon on Thursday in a sectional final. In Division 2, Evansville will play Rock Valley foe McFarland in a sectional semifinal Tuesday at Waubesha Intermediate School. The sectional final is Thursday in Evansville.

Golf sectionals—Area golfers will attempt to qualify for the state tournament during sectionals Tuesday. Janesville Parker, Milton and Badger will be among the teams vying for state berths at the Division 1 Mukwonago Sectional. Edgerton will be in contention at the Division 2 Prairie du Chien Sectional.

Baseball regionals—The baseball playoffs get into full swing Tuesday. Parker will travel to Mukwonago, with the winner advancing to play top-seeded Craig on Thursday in a regional final at Riverside Park. In Division 2, top-ranked Beloit Turner will face Rock Valley rival Edgerton in a regional semifinal. The Trojans beat the Crimson Tide 12-11 on April 19 and 4-3 on May 3.

Girls soccer regionals—Seventh-seeded Craig opens the playoffs Tuesday with a home game against Madison West, while Parker has the unenviable challenge of playing top-seeded Waunakee that same night.