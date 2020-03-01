Five notable performances by area high school athletes over the past week and five events to keep an eye on in the next seven days.
Notable performances
Claudia Fieiras, Janesville Craig girls basketball—The junior eclipsed 1,000 points for her career when she drove in for a bucket late in Friday’s regional semifinal victory over Racine Horlick. Fieiras, the Big Eight Conference’s leading scorer (18.5 ppg), finished with 18 points.
Kacie Carollo, Whitewater girls basketball—Speaking of juniors getting to 1,000 points, Carollo did so on the same night as Fieiras. She scored a game-high 23 points as the Whippets beat Big Foot 47-37. Oddly enough, like Fieiras, Carollo is also averaging 18.5 points a game this year.
Alyssa Knauf, Rock County Fury girls hockey—The junior out of Albany High School helped the area’s co-op team advance to state for the second time in program history Friday. Knauf scored two goals in the Fury’s 4-2 victory over Fond du Lac in a sectional final.
Mitchell Schumann, Janesville Craig wrestling—The senior 195-pounder won his first two matches at the WIAA state tournament to put himself in the semifinals. Schumann wound up taking sixth place and finishing the season with a 41-10 record.
Jordan Johnson, Elkhorn boys basketball—Johnson put together one more big game to close out the regular season and help the Elks to their first conference championship since 2009. Johnson scored 38 points in Thursday’s 76-65 victory over Union Grove. The Elks finished 12-2 in the Southern Lakes, tied with Westosha at the top.
What To Watch For
Fury at state—The Fury are back at the state tournament for the first time since 2016. Seeding for the state tourney will not be completed until today. The semifinals will be Thursday beginning at 4 p.m. at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. The championship game begins at noon Saturday.
WIAA state gymnastics meet—The 50th annual event is Friday and Saturday at the Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Fieldhouse. Team competition, including Milton/Edgerton and Burlington/Badger in Division 1 and Elkhorn in D2, begins at 1 p.m. Friday. Individual competition, including a busy day for Janesville Craig’s Olivia Rebout, begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Girls basketball sectionals, Thursday and Saturday—Janesville Craig went into Saturday night hoping to make it to sectional play, where the semifinals and finals are both scheduled to take place at Beloit Memorial. The area was guaranteed at least one sectional qualifier, as Clinton and Turner played Saturday night. The winner was set to play a sectional semifinal in East Troy on Thursday.
Boys basketball Division 1 regionals, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday—The high school boys basketball tournament gets started with regional quarterfinals Tuesday, followed by semifinals and finals Friday and Saturday. Craig is a No. 8 seed in the Division 1 Sun Prairie Sectional and hosts ninth-seeded Madison West on Friday night. Parker is a 13 seed and goes to Sun Prairie the same night.
Boys basketball Division 2 and 3 regionals—Same nights, same levels for those in non-Division 1. Elkhorn is a No. 1 seed in Division 2, while Turner and Edgerton are seeded first and second in Division 3. If the Trojans and Crimson Tide win two regional games, they will meet in a sectional semifinal for the second straight year.