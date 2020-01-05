Five notable recent performances by area high school athletes and five events to watch for over the next week:

Notable performances

Paige Banks, Evansville girls basketball—The senior guard went over the 1,000-point mark when she scored 23 points in a loss to Janesville Craig on Dec. 28. Banks is averaging over 17 points per game this season.

Sulley Geske, Evansville boys basketball—Coincidentally, Evansville’s hoops programs picked up two 1,000-point scorers in the same day. Geske, a senior, also hit 1,000 on Dec. 28 when he had 24 points in the Blue Devils’ runaway victory at Barneveld.

Drew Ries, Beloit Turner wrestling—Ries captured the title at 195 pounds and helped the Trojans to a top-10 finish at the Mid-States wrestling tournament at Whitewater last weekend. The Trojans are unbeaten in duals this season heading into Thursday’s Rock Valley matchup at Edgerton.

Mayson MacLennan, Craig wrestling—The Cougars finished fifth at the 42-team Mid-States event, and MacLennan had the team’s top finish, taking second at 138 pounds. MacLennan is currently hovering right outside the top 12 in the Division 1 state rankings.

Reagan Courier, Big Foot girls basketball—Courier, a senior guard, recently became the program’s all-time leading scorer. Playing through a foot injury, she had 17 points in Friday’s loss to first-place Clinton to give her 1,119 for her career, passing her sister, Jordyn, in the process.

What To Watch For

Fury’s big week—The Rock County Fury, the area’s girls co-op hockey team, will find out exactly where they stand this week with games against two top rivals. They host the Metro Lynx (out of Middleton) at the Janesville Ice Arena at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Then they host the Cap City Cougars (Sun Prairie) in a battle between the two team’s that enter the week unbeaten in league play at 7 p.m. Thursday in Beloit. The Thursday game is the Fury’s “Pink the Rink” event, and proceeds from raffles and a bake sale will be donated to the Beloit Health System UW Cancer Center. Last year, the event raised more than $1,100.

Clinton at Evansville, girls basketball, 7:15 p.m., Thursday—First place is officially on the line after Evansville’s loss at Jefferson on Friday. Both teams sit at 6-1 with the Rock Valley’s midway point approaching.

Evansville at Edgerton, boys basketball, 7:15 p.m., Tuesday—The visiting Blue Devils are 3-2 in league play with two narrow losses to East Troy and Turner. The host Crimson Tide have one loss, to Turner, so both teams need to win to stay within striking distance of unbeaten East Troy.

Parker at Milton, wrestling, 7 p.m., Wednesday—An intriguing nonconference dual meet for the area teams and regional rivals. Milton is currently an honorable mention in the Division 1 team rankings, while Parker is off to a solid start and is a contender in the Big Eight.

Can Craig boys stay in upper half of Big Eight?—Craig’s boys basketball team has been off to a very good start, but the tough stretch of games continues this week. Coming off Saturday’s home game against Madison La Follette, the Cougars host Madison East on Tuesday and Middleton on Friday as they try to stay above .500 in league play.