Five notable performances from the past week and five events to watch for in the next seven days in area high school sports:

Top performances

Rileigh Elgas, Janesville Craig girls basketball—Elgas, who recently tied a program single-game record with 22 rebounds against Madison Memorial, had a double-double in the Cougars’ victory Thursday against crosstown rival Parker. Elgas had 11 points and 10 rebounds in a 39-29 win over the Vikings.

Janesville Bluebirds defense—The city’s boys co-op hockey team gave up just two goals in two games this week. Goalie Cody Kaas needed to make just 15 saves in the two games—a 2-1 overtime loss to Waunakee and a 3-0 defeat of Beloit. The Bluebirds allowed the latter just 10 shots on goal.

Payton Christensen, Elkhorn girls basketball—The Elks senior filled the stat sheet this week as her team improved to 11-4. Christensen had a team-high 14 points to go along with seven rebounds and five assists in a nonconference win Tuesday over Kenosha Bradford. On Friday, she scored 21 points in a victory over Burlington.

Sophia Foster, Big Foot girls basketball—Speaking of stat sheet-stuffers, Foster was at it Tuesday in the Chiefs’ critical victory over East Troy. Foster had 11 points, seven rebounds and four steals in a 52-41 win that continued to muddle the Rock Valley standings.

Ricky Braunschweig, Evansville/Albany wrestling—The Blue Devils freshman got his team off to a great start Tuesday, earning a third-period pin at 170 pounds. Evansville/Albany, ranked No. 9 in the state in Division 2, piled up the pins in beating an Edgerton team receiving honorable mention.

What to watch for

Big week for Evansville boys hoops—If the Blue Devils are to remain in contention for a Rock Valley title, they’ll need to navigate this week. They host Jefferson, in a battle of teams tied at 8-2 for second place, on Tuesday and play at Beloit Turner on Friday.

Evansville at McFarland, girls basketball, 7:15 p.m., Thursday—The host Spartans hold a two-game lead over four teams at the top of the Rock Valley standings. Evansville is one of those four teams, so this one might be critical if anyone is to catch McFarland.

Elkhorn at Waterford, girls basketball, 5:30 p.m., Friday—The Elks are in the midst of a great year but may still be looking for a season-defining victory. The host Wolverines are 8-0 in the Southern Lakes entering this week.

Stoughton at Milton, wrestling, 7 p.m., Friday—Stoughton appears to be the favorite to win another state title, so the Vikings will be heavily favored in this one, but this remains one of the historically best rivalries in the area.

Can Craig snag a road win or two?—The Craig boys basketball team can get back above .500 in Big Eight play if it can win at Verona and at Sun Prairie. The Cougars beat the Wildcats by 10 but lost to the Cardinals by eight the first time.