Five notable performances in high school athletics over the past week and five events to keep an eye on in the next seven days.

Top performances

Jordan Majeed, Turner boys basketball—The junior guard is becoming a common player in this space. Majeed went 9 of 18 from the field and 15 of 17 from the free-throw line on the way to 35 points in a 76-66 victory over Evansville on Friday.

Ian Ramirez, Blake Krueger, Jakob Williams, Dominic Dransfield and Nathan White, Parker wrestling—The Vikings earned a spot in the Big Eight’s dual championship match against Sun Prairie on Friday, and these five wrestlers all won their matches. Dransfield’s pin at 145 pounds gave Parker a 21-16 lead before they lost 50-24.

Lindsey Heitsman, Milton gymnastics—The Red Hawks ranked ninth in the latest coaches association D1 honor roll. Heitsman has the fifth-best beam score at 9.35 and ranks in the top 15 in the all-around marks.

Clayton Jenny, Edgerton boys basketball—The Crimson Tide are doing their best to make some noise in the muddled Rock Valley standings behind undefeated leader East Troy. Jenny had 11 points and seven assists in last Saturday’s win over Turner, and he had 17 points as the Tide lost at the buzzer to East Troy on Friday.

Marshall Getchell and Mayson MacLennan, Craig wrestling—MacLennan (126 pounds) and Getchell (152) each earned second-place at last Saturday’s Terry Kramer Open in Fort Atkinson. They also each had a pin in Thursday’s 63-16 takedown of Sun Prairie.

What to watch for

Elkhorn at Westosha, boys basketball, 7:15 p.m., Tuesday—First place is on the line in the Southern Lakes. Westosha is the lone remaining unbeaten, and Elkhorn has just one loss—a 54-44 defeat against the Falcons the first time the teams met.

Conference wrestling tournaments, Saturday—The postseason is officially here. Parker and Craig were both in the hunt during the Big Eight dual-meet season, and the Big Eight tournament is at Verona. Among other area leagues, the Rock Valley teams will wrestle at Turner, with the Southern Lakes wrestlers competing at Elkhorn.

Rock County Fury at Cap City Cougars, girls hockey, 7 p.m., Thursday—First place in the Badger Conference is on the line, with neither team having a conference loss at this point. The teams battled to a scoreless tie in their first meeting.

Bluebirds host a pair—The Janesville Bluebirds co-op hockey team is home both Tuesday and Thursday as they look to put together a late-season run. They host Madison West and then Middleton, with both games at 7 p.m.

Big Foot at McFarland, girls basketball, 7:15 p.m., Friday—The host Spartans seem to have a stranglehold on the Rock Valley lead, but this is one of the remaining games left that could throw a wrench into McFarland’s romp to the league crown.