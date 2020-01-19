Five standout performances from area high school athletes over the past week and five events to watch for in the next seven days:
Notable Performances
Jack Campion, Milton boys basketball—The sophomore guard poured in 39 points in the Red Hawks’ 97-84 Badger South Conference home win over Monroe on Thursday night. It was just the second loss of the season and first in league play for the Cheesemakers.
Juan Armas, Janesville Craig wrestling—Armas helped the Cougars off to a strong start with a technical fall in the second match of the night Tuesday when Craig beat Parker 59-18. The junior, who is honorable mention at 120 pounds in the latest state rankings, also had a pin Thursday in a win at Madison Memorial.
Haley Remington, Elkhorn girls basketball—Remington makes an appearance here for the second time in as many weeks. She tied Elkhorn’s school record with 36 points in a 68-51 nonconference win over Waukesha North on Tuesday. She also had 17 in a victory over Delavan-Darien on Friday.
Sulley Geske, Evansville boys basketball—The senior helped the Blue Devils to a pair of Rock Valley wins, scoring 17 points in a come-from-behind victory over Jefferson on Tuesday and 11 in a victory over Clinton on Thursday.
Sylvia Fox, Edgerton girls basketball—Fox scored 23 points, including four key free throws down the stretch, in the Crimson Tide’s 48-45 upset of McFarland on Tuesday.
What To Watch For
Janesville Parker at Janesville Craig, girls basketball, 7:15 p.m., Thursday—The two city rivals meet for their second Big Eight meeting of the season. Craig won the first, 70-49, on Dec. 5 at Parker.
Beloit at Janesville Bluebirds, boys hockey, 7 p.m., Thursday—Always a good battle on the ice when these to Big Eight rivals meet. Janesville’s co-op team fell behind by two goals but won the first meeting, 3-2, on Dec. 21.
Can Elkhorn girls extend their winning streak?—The Elks girls basketball team carries a six-game winning streak into the week. Elkhorn hosts Oregon in a nonconference game Tuesday night and then Southern Lakes unbeaten Union Grove on Friday night.
Milton at Stoughton, wrestling, 7 p.m., Thursday—This was a must-see event every year. Stoughton’s state dominance has altered that a bit, but it’s certainly still worth noting. The Vikings are ranked No. 2 in the state in the latest team rankings.
Keeping pace in the Rock Valley—Turner, McFarland, Edgerton and Evansville are the closest competition to unbeaten East Troy in Rock Valley Conference boys basketball right now. Turner, with just one loss, travels to Evansville on Friday. Edgerton goes to McFarland—with both teams sitting at two league losses—on Tuesday.