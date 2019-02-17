Five notable performances by area high school athletes in the past week and five events to watch for in the next seven days:

Top performances

Lucas Koepke and Willy Pinnow, Elkhorn boys swim—Koepke and Pinnow spent a lot of time on the podium Friday night at the Division 2 state meet. Koepke was fourth in the 100 freestyle and fifth in the 50 free. Pinnow was fifth in both the 200 and 500 freestyle races. And both swimmers were part of Elkhorn’s groups that took second in the 400 free and third in the 200 free relay races.

Lexy Olson and Taylor Burrell, Parkview girls basketball—Olson, a senior, and Burrell, a junior, each had 15 points in the Vikings’ 43-33 victory over Palmyra-Eagle on Thursday. The win sealed a Trailways South Conference title for Parkview, its first league title since 2010.

Ben Coulter, Janesville Bluebirds hockey—The senior scored not one, but two shorthanded goals in the Bluebirds’ 4-0 victory over Whitefish Bay to open the WIAA postseason Thursday. Coulter has 26 goals and 18 assists in 23 games this year.

Keeanu Benton, Janesville Craig wrestling—Another week and four more pins for the No. 1-ranked D1 wrestler at 285 pounds. Benton needed to wrestle exactly three minutes at sectionals Saturday to win his three matches by fall. He also had a pin in Craig’s appearance at team sectionals Tuesday.

Olivia Rebout, Janesville Craig gymnastics—The freshman scored 9.05 to win the uneven bars at Saturday’s Big Eight Conference meet. Rebout finished seventh in the all-around with 33.525 points.

What to watch for

WIAA state individual wrestling tournament, Thursday-Saturday, Madison—The state’s best wrestlers take center stage at the Kohl Center. The area has several state championship contenders, including Craig’s Keeanu Benton, Elkhorn’s Daniel Stilling, Brodhead/Juda’s Jackson Hauri and Edgerton’s Cole Bavery.

Start of girls basketball tournament—Regionals for the WIAA girls basketball tournament are Tuesday, Friday and Saturday this week, and there are some intriguing matchups in Friday’s regionals semifinals. Craig is seeded 11th but travels to face a Badger team it has beaten once. Milton potentially hosts Elkhorn, and Brodhead potentially sees Parkview for a second time this year.

Onalaska at Rock County Fury, 7 p.m., Tuesday, Beloit—The second-seeded Fury get to host at Edwards Ice Arena, but they’ll have to avenge a loss earlier this year against Onalaska to earn a trip back to the sectional final. The latter game is Saturday in Madison and would potentially be another rematch with the Cap City Cougars.

Janesville Bluebirds at Waukesha North, 7 p.m., Tuesday—The Bluebirds are known annually for coming on strong late in the year. Can they keep their improved play going enough to knock off top-seeded Waukesha? The Bluebirds lost a regular-season meeting between these two teams, 6-1.

East Troy at Turner, boys basketball, 7:15 p.m., Monday—East Troy remains unbeaten in the Rock Valley and has already wrapped up a conference title, but the Trojans have seen a couple close results lately. Turner might be saving its best basketball for the end of the year, particularly with junior Dai’Vontrelle Strong now back in the lineup.