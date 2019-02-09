Five notable performances in area high school sports this past week and five events to watch out for in the next seven days:

Top performances

Mayson MacLennan, Brady Schenk and Keeanu Benton, Janesville Craig wrestling—The Cougars had three regional champions that helped propel them to their first regional team title since 1975. MacLennan and Benton both won by pin, while Schenk won 18-12 at 220 pounds.

Cody Gamble, Jaden Salmieri and Will Leibbrand, Whitewater wrestling—The Whippets also got three regional champs at their Division 2 East Troy regional. Gamble (126) and Salmieri (132) each won their title matches by fall, while Leibbrand earned a decision at 182.

Lucas Koepke, Elkhorn boys swim—The Elks junior won two individual titles and was part of Elkhorn’s winning 400 relay team at the Division 2 Whitefish Bay Sectional on Saturday. Koepke won both the 50 and 100 freestyle events, and the Elks finished second to Whitefish Bay, by just six points, in the team standings.

Emily Pierson, Janesville Craig girls basketball—Pierson fed off her Senior Night celebration, making 9 of 12 3-point attempts on the way to 33 points in a heartbreaking one-point loss to Middleton on Friday night. The nine 3s were a single-game program record.

Clayton Jenny, Edgerton boys basketball—The Crimson Tide have won four straight games and six of their last eight. Jenny had 16 points Tuesday to help Edgerton avenge a loss earlier this season to Evansville. He also had 12 points in a victory over Brodhead on Friday.

What to watch for

Sectional wrestling, teams Tuesday night, individuals Saturday—Janesville Craig and Evansville/Albany will represent the area at team sectionals, with Craig wrestling at Stoughton and the Blue Devils going to River Valley. On Saturday, individuals will attempt to qualify for the state meet.

WIAA state boys swim—The University of Wisconsin Natatorium plays host again to the WIAA state boys swim meets. The Division 1 meet is Saturday afternoon. The biggest area storyline to watch comes Friday night, as Elkhorn takes aim at a top-five spot and should be in the mix for a state title in several races.

Postseason hockey—The playoffs begin this week for hockey teams across the state. On the boys side, the Janesville Bluebirds host Whitefish Bay in a regional final Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Janesville Ice Arena. On the girls side, the Rock County Fury open against the Baraboo co-op in Beloit on Thursday.

Rock County Fury at Cap City Cougars, 8:15 p.m., Monday—Speaking of the Fury, they have a chance still to win a conference championship. This makeup game is finally slated to be played Monday night, with the winner taking the conference crown. The two teams played to a scoreless tie the first time they met.

Palmyra-Eagle at Parkview, girls basketball, 7:15 p.m., Thursday—The Trailways South title will be on the line when these teams play in Orfordville. Palmyra won the first meeting, 37-24.